Global Physical Security Market to reach a market size of $146.2 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Physical Security Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Physical Security Market is expected to attain a market size of $146.2 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.
The North America market dominated the Global Physical Security Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.3% during (2017 – 2023).
The Retail market dominated the Global Physical Security Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Manufacturing market would attain market value of $11,334.7 million during (2017 – 2023).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Physical Security have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Anixter International Inc., Cisco System, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Schneider Electric SE (Pelco), Magal Security Systems, Ltd. (Senstar Corporation), Apollo Global Management (ADT Corporation), Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Security Systems, Inc.), and Genetec Inc.
Global Physical Security Market Segmentation
Global Physical Security Market By Types
Solution
Video Surveillance
Access & Entrance Control
Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention
Others
Services
Remote Monitoring
Systems Integration
Global Physical Security Market By Verticals
Retail
Government
Risk Type
Healthcare
Manufacturing
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Transportation & Logistics
Others
Global Physical Security Market By Geography
North America Physical Security Market
US Physical Security Market
Canada Physical Security Market
Mexico Physical Security Market
Rest of North America Physical Security Market
Europe Physical Security Market
Germany Physical Security Market
UK Physical Security Market
France Physical Security Market
Russia Physical Security Market
Spain Physical Security Market
Italy Physical Security Market
Rest of Europe Physical Security Market
Asia Pacific Physical Security Market
China Physical Security Market
Japan Physical Security Market
India Physical Security Market
South Korea Physical Security Market
Singapore Physical Security Market
Malaysia Physical Security Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Physical Security Market
LAMEA Physical Security Market
Brazil Physical Security Market
Argentina Physical Security Market
UAE Physical Security Market
Saudi Arabia Physical Security Market
South Africa Physical Security Market
Nigeria Physical Security Market
Rest of LAMEA Physical Security Market
Companies Profiled
Anixter International Inc.
Cisco System, Inc.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Schneider Electric SE (Pelco)
Magal Security Systems, Ltd. (Senstar Corporation)
Apollo Global Management (ADT Corporation)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Security Systems, Inc.)
Genetec Inc.
