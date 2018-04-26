Global Physical Security Market to reach a market size of $146.2 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Physical Security Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Physical Security Market is expected to attain a market size of $146.2 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

The North America market dominated the Global Physical Security Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.3% during (2017 – 2023).

The Retail market dominated the Global Physical Security Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Manufacturing market would attain market value of $11,334.7 million during (2017 – 2023).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Physical Security have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Anixter International Inc., Cisco System, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Schneider Electric SE (Pelco), Magal Security Systems, Ltd. (Senstar Corporation), Apollo Global Management (ADT Corporation), Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Security Systems, Inc.), and Genetec Inc.

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/global-physical-security-market/

Global Physical Security Market Segmentation

Global Physical Security Market By Types

Solution

Video Surveillance

Access & Entrance Control

Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention

Others

Services

Remote Monitoring

Systems Integration

Global Physical Security Market By Verticals

Retail

Government

Risk Type

Healthcare

Manufacturing

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Global Physical Security Market By Geography

North America Physical Security Market

US Physical Security Market

Canada Physical Security Market

Mexico Physical Security Market

Rest of North America Physical Security Market

Europe Physical Security Market

Germany Physical Security Market

UK Physical Security Market

France Physical Security Market

Russia Physical Security Market

Spain Physical Security Market

Italy Physical Security Market

Rest of Europe Physical Security Market

Asia Pacific Physical Security Market

China Physical Security Market

Japan Physical Security Market

India Physical Security Market

South Korea Physical Security Market

Singapore Physical Security Market

Malaysia Physical Security Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Physical Security Market

LAMEA Physical Security Market

Brazil Physical Security Market

Argentina Physical Security Market

UAE Physical Security Market

Saudi Arabia Physical Security Market

South Africa Physical Security Market

Nigeria Physical Security Market

Rest of LAMEA Physical Security Market

Companies Profiled

Anixter International Inc.

Cisco System, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE (Pelco)

Magal Security Systems, Ltd. (Senstar Corporation)

Apollo Global Management (ADT Corporation)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Security Systems, Inc.)

Genetec Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Physical Security Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Free of cost quarterly updates

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Physical Security Market (2017-2023)

Europe Physical Security Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Physical Security Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Physical Security Market (2017-2023)