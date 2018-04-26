Global Gas Engine Market Key Highlights 2018

A gas engine is a type of internal combustion engine that uses different types of fuel to generate motive power. Natural gas is the most commonly used fuel in a gas engine.

A gas engine is a type of internal combustion engine that uses different types of fuel to generate motive power. Natural gas is the most commonly used fuel in a gas engine. After the engine generates enough high temperature and high pressure, force is applied by the engine. This force moves the piston thus creating mechanical energy from chemical energy. The diesel engine is a substitute of a gas engine.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gas engine market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



