Furniture Depot: Leading Manufacturers of Furniture in South Africa

Furniture Depot is a new company that offers an exciting range of products that are rightly appropriate for the office and hospitality industries. This South Africa based company is increasingly gaining popularity for manufacturing elegant and high-quality products.

All of their products are tried and tested, and they are available in various colours catering to your aesthetic requirements. The seats of their furniture are made of integral Skin Polyurethane Moulded Foam Process and the steel frame is moulded with polyurethane mix that is specially created for making thick outer skin and soft interior.

Products Offered by Furniture Depot are:

1. Bar stools:

Bar stools offered by Furniture Depot look trendy, stylish and elegant. They are available in different styles and designs, while taking care of comfort of the users. You can go for mid back or full back seat bar stools that are available with ergonomic features. The skin of the seat backs is made with 2mm thick durable polyurethane foam. Their bar stools are available in exotic colours like white, black, green, red and blue.

2. Benches:

Furniture Depot are specialised in manufacturing a striking range of benches to meet your specific needs and requirements. The seats are made of a revolutionary new system. The benches are available in 2-seater, 3-seater and 4-seater options. This not only provides you with comfort, but also durability.

3. Office Chairs:

The office chairs manufactured by Furniture Depot are ergonomically designed. They are available in ingenious and elegant designs and offer great durability. These chairs are exclusively designed for office employees as it provides proper support for the lumber region in the back reducing the chances of muscle strains.

4. Stacker Chairs:

Stacker chairs manufactured by Furniture Depot are ideal for schools, churches as well as for wedding purpose. They are light in weight and available in a wide range of colours. The back seat of the chair is made of skin foam and plastics. The stainless-steel frames of the chair are made of chrome and epoxy coating.

About

