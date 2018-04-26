Ecosmob Announces VoIP Softswitch Solution for Industry Verticals

Ecosmob recently came up with VoIP softswitch solutions specifically targeting various industry verticals based on its experience and feedback from global communication markets.

Global VoIP tech leader Ecosmob announced availability of custom VoIP softswitch solutions specifically targeting industry verticals in an effort to align solutions to objectives and expectations as well as provide a more fluid and seamless experience.

Asked the reason for segmenting VoIP softswitch into industry verticals, a representative of Ecosmob clarified that one size does not fit all and glitches in such a package often leads to dissatisfaction resulting in the vendor or developer taking the blame. Ecosmob, he said, is a specialist in open source development, leveraging class 4 softswitch and class 5 softswitch solutions for bulk and retail in addition to incorporating a host of other technologies such as session border controller and WebRTC for unified communication channels but still, narrow spectrum solutions for industry verticals will work better is the consensus.

Education is an industry vertical in which staff, students and teachers need to communicate together either in campus or off campus. Educational institutions may need paging announcement, conferencing, surveillance and LDAP directory as part of the feature set. Financial segment, on the other hand, may need features such as call recording and complaint handling as well as CRM in a highly reliable package. IVR, voicemail and conferencing are also features that help the financial industry segment. Governance has another set of needs such as inter-departmental connectivity as well as communications with public in addition to inter-agency collaboration. Such government agencies may rely on a mix of VoIP and PSTN.

All these examples show that each industry vertical needs specific feature set and there is no need for them to get bloatware that is expensive and kludgy in operation. Ecosmob blends the features of class 4 softswitch and class 5 softswitch according to need in a neat, compact and affordably priced solution that delivers more satisfaction for users. As it is, the company already provides class 4 and 5 softswitch and SBC to telecom carriers and VoIP service providers, where the broadest range of features, reporting, language customization and billing features are needed. It draws on the experience gained from serving wholesale services to now narrow down solutions to meet needs of industry verticals that are going in for VoIP in a big way.

Low cost and seamless communication in a secure way is the prime requirement and VoIP softswitches with the right implementation meet specific needs. Ecosmob welcomes inquiries from the hospitality, travel, retail, financial governance, education, logistics and manufacturing sectors for customized VoIP solutions that will work on all devices, even mobiles, from anywhere, at any time.

Ecosmob may be contacted on phone 91 79 40054019, 1-303-997-3139, email sales@ecosmob.com or via website https://www.ecosmob.com.