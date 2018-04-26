Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) and Tarun Tahiliani announce AIS Glass Villa, a one-of-its-kind living space in Goa

Pune, 25th April 2018: Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS), India’s leading integrated glass manufacturer is proud to announce its association with designer Tarun Tahiliani for a first-of-its-kind project – AIS Glass Villa.

A fusion of contemporary and local architecture, AIS Villa is being built in the village of Nachinola in Goa. The villa will be developed by Ahilia Homes, a boutique interior and architectural team led by the Tarun Tahiliani design house with support from AIS Glasxperts, the architectural division of AIS that specializes in applied glass. In keeping with the spirit of India Modern, this glass and laterite villa is a befitting tribute to the marriage of tradition and technology. A classic Goan courtyard structure has been reinterpreted with steel columns, giant glazing fold out glass doors, and glass chambers in the bedrooms through which old trees retain their beauty, keeping the light and form, unique by any structural standards. The villa has been designed architecturally by Sameep Padora in concert with the vision of Tarun Tahiliani and Bindu Vadera of Ahilia homes. The project is the orchestration of Jahan Tahiliani of Ahilia Homes and with the support from Glasxperts.

Nestled amidst lush green fields and the backwaters of Goa, the two-level AIS Glass Villa will have a built-up area of 6,628 sq. ft. – with 4 bedrooms, including a very natural master bedroom en-suite bath, which includes a special cove study area & massage rooms – and a 2900-sq.ft.landscaped garden with a private, glass, infinity pool, all on a plot size of 16,953 sq. ft.

What sets the AIS Glass Villa apart is the unmatched use of glass in its construction, keeping both aesthetics and functionality in mind. The energy-efficient AIS glass products used for façades are designed to reduce UV radiation while delivering other benefits such as safety, security and privacy for its residents. Furthermore, it will also eliminate dust from entering the interiors, and reduce outside noise by up to 42 decibels, all of which will make living in the Villa a tranquil and supremely serene experience.

Speaking at the groundbreaking Mr. Aditya Bhutani, COO – AIS Glasxperts said, “The AIS Glass Villa at Nachinola, Goa is based on the architectural and design guidance provided by the Tarun Tahiliani Studio, which has recast the principles of Indian craftsmanship in a contemporary avatar. The Villa is being given monumental very façade so that there is no invasion of privacy from outside. We have also used some of the best glass products from the AIS portfolio such as the burglar-proof AIS Securityglas which delivers a very high level of intrusion resistance, AIS Décor coloured lacquered glass, and the energy-efficient AIS Ecosense, which is considered to be the green standard in a glass, to name just a few. With our expertise in glass selection and installation, we’re going to ensure that while the aesthetic value of the AIS Villa is high, it does not compromise on the functional aspects of a living space, so the Villa is just beautiful to look at, but will also be very safe and comfortable to live in.”

Mr. Tarun Tahiliani added, “In our architectural projects, we have always looked at what made Goan homes special. What has stood the best of time, what should be retained and what should be replaced or enhanced by technology to ensure that the user experience is sublime, in this return to nature. Enter Sameep Padora, the architect, the use of cutting-edge glass products & solutions blending with the other building materials, has given birth to a unique Villa by the river. The three main features of the living room are the double-height ceiling, sunken seating pit and a dining around a cluster of trees almost at the level of water. The dining room also includes a game corner which is built around the smaller courtyard around the cluster of existing matured trees”.

The AIS Glass Villa is scheduled to be ready by July/August 2018.