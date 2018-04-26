Acrylic Surface Coating Market Size Global Industry Outlook, Demand, Key Manufacturers and Forecast Report

Acrylic Surface Coating market 2018 Industry Research Report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. Acrylic Surface Coating Market Research Report offered by Orian Research contains a market overview of the industry which talks about size, product scope, revenue, growth opportunities, sales volumes and figures, growth estimation in coming years, current industry leaders and their sales/revenue metrics.

Acrylic Surface Coating Market Analysis by Top Key Players:

The prominent players in the global acrylic surface coating market are Arkema SA PPG Industries (U.S.), Dunn-Edwards Corporation (U.S.), SIKA AG (Switzerland), The Valspar Corporation (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Axalta Coating Systems HEMPEL A/S (Denmark), B.M. REAL INTERNATIONAL (Romania), and RPM International Inc. among others.

Segmentation

The global acrylic surface coating market is segmented on the basis of the substrate, technology, end-use industry, and region.

Based on the substrate the market is categorized into concrete, metal, plastics, wood, and others.

By technology, the market is classified into waterborne, solvent-borne, powder, and radiation curable.

On the basis of end-user industry, the global acrylic protective coating market is segmented into building & construction, automotive, aerospace & defense, marine, furniture making, and others.

Regionally, there five key regions in which the market is studied: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America,

Market Overview

The acrylic coating in commonly applied on the surface of a substrate to serve decorative, functional, protectoral, or operational purposes. The final product substrate is obtained with some significant physical properties after application so acrylic surface coatings, such as excellent finish, gloss, and better clarity. In addition to this, the end product also offers greater weather ability and superior hardness, also greater impact resistance, enhanced adhesion and chemical resistance. The acrylic surface coating adds value to the product, an object or a substrate and increases the life span and durability of the same. During the recent years, the acrylic surface coating has been successfully penetrated into a vast number of industries including, building & construction, automotive, marine, and aerospace & defense, and other industrial coatings. As per the overall estimation of the global protective coating market, it is significantly growing at a healthy CAGR to reach over USD 23 billion by the end of 2023. This is expected to fuel the demand for the acrylic surface coating in the coming years as the trend is likely to remain the same over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global acrylic surface coating market is geographically spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is leading the market, among others, owing to the increasing demand for building & construction, automotive, and wind energy sector in this region. India, South Korea, China, and Japan are the major markets in this region due to the growing demand from emerging end use industries such as marine, automotive, and building & construction. North America is the second most considerable region in the global acrylic surface coating market. The U.S. is the major contributor to this region due to the presence of leading end use industries such as defense, marine, aerospace & defense. Europe is another substantial region in the market. The major markets in this region are Germany, the U.K, France, and Italy, where there is a growing demand for acrylic surface coatings by the automobile industry. Latin America is witnessing a rise in industrialization along with the pacifying political and economic scenario in Brazil and Colombia. During the forecast period, the region anticipated holding a significant share of the global acrylic surface coating market. The Middle East & Africa is holding relatively lesser shares in the global acrylic surface coating market. It is anticipated to witness growth in coming years on account of hitherto untapped growth opportunities in the construction sector.

