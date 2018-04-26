Acerola Extract Market Size, Share, Leading Players, Industry Trend, Global Industry Report, 2023

Market Overview:

Acerola is a cherry like small fruit which has many health and medicinal benefits. It is native to South and Central America, Southern Mexico and the Caribbean and is often cultivated in warmer areas. It is a rich source of vitamin C, and also contains vitamin A, thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin. Acerola, in its extract form comes in powder, liquid and others. These extracts are applicable in various industries including bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, food supplements, sweet & savory snacks, and others.

Acerola extract is gaining popularity among various industries owing to its high nutritional and health beneficial attributes which is the major driving factor for the growth of acerola extract market. Being extremely low in fat and calories, acerola helps lose excess body weight which is boosting its demand among the growing population suffering from obesity. Whereas, the growing health conscious population is also adding to the growth propulsion of the market.

Increasing application of acerola extract in cosmetic industry is further boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, growing demand for convenience food and beverages is surging the demand for acerola extract. Continuous R&D followed by technological advancements strive to be an opportunity for the growth of acerola extract market. However, high price of acerola based products may hamper the growth of the market.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global acerola extract market are The Green Labs LLC (U.S.), Amazonia Exportacao E Representacao (Brazil), Nutrilite (Amway) (U.S.), Naturex (France), Nichirei Corporation, Inc. (Japan), Vita Forte (U.S.), Martin Bauer Group (Germany)

Key Findings:

Demand for organic sourced acerola extract is increasing among various industries

Cosmetic industry is witnessed to have high inclination towards acerola extract

Segments:

On the basis of form, acerola extract is segmented into powder, liquid and others. It is witnessed that powder form of acerola market is dominating the market based on its high usage in food supplements and will continue its growth in the coming years. However, it is projected that the liquid form of acerola extract will gain a substantial growth during the forecast period based on its increasing demand in beverage industry.

Based on the application, acerola extract market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, food supplements, sweet & savory snacks, and others. Among all, food supplements is dominating the market owing to high nutritional value of the acerola extract. However, beverage segment is expected to grow substantially owing to high inclination of consumers towards functional beverages.

Regional Analysis:

The global acerola extract market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. The U.S. is the major contributor for acerola extract market followed by Mexico in North America owing to high innovation activities by the key players in this region. High inclination of consumers towards functional beverages in Europe is driving the market for acerola extract in this region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. India and China are the major contributors in this region owing to increasing health awareness and increase in consumption of healthy food and beverages. Latin America is also expected to witness moderate growth over the estimated period in which Brazil is the major contributor.