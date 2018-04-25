Vitalclinic.com – Tumescent Laser Liposuction – Less Pain, Quicker Recovery

New Delhi, 15th April 2018: Vital Clinic is a pioneer speciality clinic that performs the best and safest cosmetic surgeries, as well as offers non-surgical cosmetic procedures. The clinic provides treatments that range from liposuctions and cosmetic gynaecology to awake liposuction, awake cosmetic surgeries, breast surgeries and body contouring. Surgeons attached to the clinic have several years of experience in their respective fields. They have worked in India and abroad and incorporate the latest and safest surgical techniques in their practice.

One of the executives at Vital Clinic in a recent interview asserted, “Whether patients need to undergo gynecomastia surgery in India or want a safer procedure of fat removal and body shaping, our experienced surgeons perform it all. High volume liposuctions are routinely performed by using the tumescent technique. As against the old-time liposuctions, the tumescent technique offers smooth and tight skin after the procedure, as well as allows much easier and convenient recovery that is less painful.”

The tumescent technique used at Vital Clinic makes it simpler to remove body fat using laser lipo. While the discomfort after the procedure is minimal, this advanced technique also minimizes bleeding. The tumescent solution, used on the skin area to be treated, not only acts as a long-lasting anaesthetic but also as a vasoconstrictor that helps in bleeding control. After liposuction, this solution additionally reduces swelling and bruising. Thus, the patient finds it more comfortable during recovery.

The executive further informed, “The tumescent technique, combined with the laser melting of fat, is one of the most effective ways to liposuctions. The patient is not given general anaesthesia and remains awake due to which it becomes easier for the surgeon to operate and remove more fat. As fat dissolving or removal is better, it positively affects the final body contours and makes the process safer. Many skin irregularities after treatment can be avoided with this advanced technique.”

Vital Clinic has skilled cosmetic surgeons to perform the tumescent laser liposuction carefully. While the intravenous fluid is not required to be replaced in this case, it also decreases the risk of infections. In addition, the anaesthetic effect does not last as long as it does in case of traditional lipo. The procedure is highly useful for patients who have been following a well-balanced diet and are otherwise fit, but who are unable to get rid of some fatty deposits.

