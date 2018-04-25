Serial Entrepreneur and Author Subhakar Rao Is a ‘Champion’ Pioneer of Digital Marketing Outsourcing Worldwide

Driving global business change for over two and a half decades, Subhakar Rao Surapaneni is a powerhouse innovator whose multi-faceted pioneering endeavors have contributed directly to the explosive economic growth experienced by the marketing and technology outsourcing industry.

The India based serial entrepreneur, investor, author, startup coach and leadership mentor is world renowned as one of the Top 100 global sales and marketing leaders. Sales and Marketing magazine once called him “The Man who Pioneered Marketing Outsourcing Industry.” Marketing Times designated him as one of the “100 Most Influential Global Sales and Technology Leaders.”

Underlying all of his vast achievements, Subhakar Rao is, at heart, a maker of champions. As the Chairman and “Chief Coach” of Champions Group, he leads a multi-national digital organization with a wide range of marketing and business intelligence offerings with an expansive growing global enterprises portfolio – including ventures into advertising, yacht clubs, real estate, luxury resorts, vehicles, prefabs, strategic services, travel clubs, educational trusts, entertainment, superior capital and span outsourcing. The top three industries he services are tech, business solutions and healthcare.

Champions Group’s core solutions are unique, fast growth enabling digital initiatives, including business intelligence products and multi-channel marketing solutions. Working with clients in over 108 countries, Subhakar Rao and his team of several thousand “champions” focus on helping Business-to-Business (B2B) centric firms reach out to executive decision makers. The company’s global top-level executive reach today tops tens of millions of decision makers responsible for billions of dollars in spending.

“We provide targeted executive data reach and personalized campaigns via email, social media, SEO, pay-per-click and digital channels, making it an effective multi-channel approach,” says Subhakar Rao. “This is a desired global top executive reach sought by numerous firms seeking fast growth. That’s exactly why we work with companies globally. Clients who want to work with us know that we’re a large organization with several thousand employees and have a multitude of these service competencies all under one roof. Our clients are instantly able to expand their reach to ideal target profiles of decision markets.”

“The fact that we are willing to bet most of our payments and growth based on client growth sets us apart from other firms offering similar services,” he adds. “I am asked often why I am involved with such a wide variety of businesses and helping clients across Technology, Healthcare, Software, Real Estate, etc. It’s because we’re able to steadfastly improve the lead pipeline and show measurable improvement in revenues.”

Subhakar Rao has a good reason for calling himself “Chief Coach” of the organization alongside his more formal roles of Founder and Chairman. To make champions, he believes, you need to be a great coach. “That coach doesn’t necessarily need to be the guy with the maximum skills, but the guy who has the ability to get the best out of everyone he works with,” he says. “To be a good coach, you don’t need to be the best, but you should be able to get the best out of your team members and make them champions. That’s what a true Champions coach is.”

In 2015, Subhakar Rao became an influential author with the launch of his book The New Frontiers of Marketing: Conquer Them Like A Champion, which offers over 100 proven marketing and growth solutions that are the key to being successful in this ever-evolving and ever-expanding era of digital marketing. Urging entrepreneurs to “join the revolution” and “reclaim your marketing powers,” Subhakar Rao shares practical knowledge, life’s marketing lessons and definitive solutions to help owners grow their businesses every day without breaking the bank.

“Over the years, I have set up 18 plus organizations,” he says, “and today we operate in an environment where enabling new start-ups to race to the first couple of million dollars is our cup of tea and what we have become good at. The most fulfilling aspect of my enterprise is helping my employees grow into champions while ensuring that our customers’ businesses grow and thrive. When their success and growth is perfectly aligned with ours, it’s a win-win situation for everyone.”

