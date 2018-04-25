Rockwall Wraps Offers Custom-Designed Truck Wraps in Dallas

Vehicle wraps have allowed companies to promote their business efficiently. Businesses owners who want to turn their truck into an “advertisement on wheels” can go to Rockwall Wraps for vehicle wrap services.

[GREENVILLE, 4/25/2018] — A 2016 survey by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety revealed that Americans spent 290 hours on the road and drove an average of around 10,900 miles that year. Data from the survey give businesses plenty of opportunities to advertise their products or services to motorists using vehicle wraps.

The Effectiveness of Vehicle Wrap Advertising

Vehicle wrap advertising has been successful in helping business owners advertise their brand on the road. According to several reports and research, vehicle wraps do the following:

• Achieve high impressions with minimal investment – The Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA) remarked that a vehicle wrap could net from 30,000 to 80,000 impressions per day. Additionally, a study from Arbitron, Inc. found that vehicle advertising wraps cost only $0.35 per thousand impressions. This amount is lower than other traditional advertising options, such as radio advertising ($7.75 cost per thousand impressions) and outdoor signage advertising ($3.56 per thousand impressions).

• Make promotions and brands memorable – A survey administered by Cox Communications revealed that 47 percent of millennials find vehicle wraps memorable.

• Reach the masses – The OAAA said that media-targeting vehicle drivers and passengers reach 95 percent of Americans.

Transforming Trucks into Advertisement Vehicles

Business owners who want to advertise their products or services using their truck can count on Rockwall Wraps to turn their vehicle into an “advertisement on wheels.” The Texas-based company produces customized truck wraps that are sure to grab attention.

When customers request Rockwall Wraps to have their truck custom wrapped, the company covers the vehicle with memorable and striking graphics to allow it to stand out from the crowd. Customers who do not have a business logo to add to the advertising wrap need not worry. The company designs custom logos that customers can choose to include in the truck wrapping.

About Rockwall Wraps

Rockwall Wraps specializes in various types of vehicle wraps, such as truck wraps, car wraps, and boat wraps. Additionally, it takes pride in being a 3M MCS-Certified manufacturer. The certification is proof that the company has the necessary printers, inks, and vinyls specified by 3M to print graphics to the highest of industry standards.

Visit https://rockwallsignsandwraps.com/ for more information.