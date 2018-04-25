Manappuram Insurance Brokers inaugurates new Corporate Office

Manappuram Insurance Brokers Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Manappuram Finance Ltd., inaugurated its new corporate office at Valapad (Thrissur District, Kerala) today. Located on the 2nd floor of the old head office building of its parent, the office has been fully renovated to international standards. It was inaugurated by Shri V. P. Nandakumar, MD & CEO of Manappuram Finance Ltd. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Nandakumar congratulated the employees for the excellent performance put up by the subsidiary and expressed hope that insurance would soon contribute significantly to the company’s growth.

Manappuram Insurance Brokers Limited (a 100% subsidiary of Manappuram Finance Ltd.) covered a million lives in the year 2017-2018 by providing its customers with products which cover financial uncertainties due to death, health Issues, and accidents. The products also encourage investors to enhance their savings and returns through investments.