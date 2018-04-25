Global Liqueur Market Research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Liqueurs are any alcoholic beverage having liquor as its base followed by sweetener and flavor added to it. The flavors added are derived from chocolate, coffee, fruits, nuts, and many more. Liqueurs are usually lower in alcohol content than liquors due to the watering down effect of adding sweetener and flavor. Generally, liqueurs are consumed after having food as they are good for digestion.

Market Scenario:

Liqueurs are any distilled beverage with liquor as a base which is sweetened with the addition of flavors derived from chocolate, coffee, fruits, nuts and others. Increasing young adult population followed by their preference towards flavored alcoholic beverage is driving the market growth of liqueur.

Furthermore, expanding urbanization and increasing disposable income is adding fuel to the growth of liqueur market. Additionally, liqueur industry is focusing on innovative packaging and advertisements which is contributing to the growth of liqueur market. However, escalating demand for healthy beverages may hamper the market of liqueur in the future. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 2.9% of liqueur market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Receive a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4606

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global liqueur market are Bacardi Limited (Bermuda), Diageo (U.K.), Pernod Ricard (France), Beam Suntory, Inc. (U.S.), Amarula (South Africa), Remy Cointreau (France), De Kuyper Royal Distillers (the Netherlands)

Key Findings

The fruit liqueur manufacturers are inclining towards organic fruit as a source of raw material.

Increasing sales of liqueur with alcohol content ranging between 15- 20% will boost the European liqueur market

Intended Audience

Alcohol industry

Flavor industry

E-commerce industry

Traders, importers and exporters

Segments

Liqueur market is segmented on the basis of flavor such as chocolate, coffee, cream, fruit, nuts and others. Among all, fruit liqueur is dominating the market compared to other flavors. Fruit liqueur has the ability to serve the changing consumer preference with its different fruit types. Cream liqueur is also observed to achieve a moderate growth in the forecast period.

Based on the packaging, liqueur is segmented as glass bottles, plastic bottles, metal cans and others. However, among all, glass bottle is witnessing high growth in the market due to its premium image among the consumers.

On the basis of distribution channel, liqueur market is segmented as on-trade and off-trade distribution channel. Among these, on-trade distribution channel is observing growth against off-trade distribution channel in liqueur market due to increasing innovations with liqueurs at on-trade distribution channel.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/liqueur-market-4606

Regional Analysis

The global Liqueur market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is observing high growth in the liqueur market followed by Europe. The changing lifestyle and increasing trend of clubs and lounges are driving the market growth of liqueur in these regions.

Asia Pacific is witnessed to be the fastest growing market in the coming years owing to its increasing urbanization and escalating disposable income in developing countries like China, India and Japan. Furthermore, Middle-East is observing a steady growth in liqueur market.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com