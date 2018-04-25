Date: 18-20, August, 2018|Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex(Area B)

2018 marks the beginning to implement the “spirit of 19th CPC National Congress of P.R.C”, and the key year to carry out the 13th five-year plan. At present, China is advancing the supply-side structural reform of animal husbandry and accelerating the pace of development and construction in modern animal husbandry.

On 18-20, August, 2018, Guangzhou International Intensive Livestock & Feed Processing Industry Exhibition (GILE2018) and Guangzhou International Meat Industry Exhibition will be held in Area B, China Import & Export Fair Complex, in order to promote the development of modern animal husbandry, to construct a platform for meeting the supply and demand of livestock, boosting industrial cooperation and driving forward the technological innovation and industrial upgrading of the livestock feed industry. Based on South China, the show will extend its influence across the country and even the world. We are committed to making GILE2018 become the premier event in livestock feed industry in China