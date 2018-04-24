Textile Printing Ink Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2017 – 2027

Ink is a liquid or paste which contains dyes or pigments and is used in the application to colour the surface or to text on the paper, cloth, wall, etc. Ove the years, there are tremendous changes in the advancement of the inks technology and several innovative methods are used to produces it on the respective surface. There are different types of ink are used to colour the surface, textile printing ink is one of such ink used globally.

Textile printing ink is defined as, it is the process of the transferring of the ink on the textile substrate by using different printing techniques and machines. On the basis of application, textile printing ink is cost effective than others inks. There are several properties which make textile printing ink more popular such as, flexibility, effectiveness, and environmental benefits. The textile printing ink used in both the printing such as, manual and automatic. Textile print ink gain attention due to its application over the other ink such as, it is fast curing, provides significant elongation on elastic fabrics, excellent durability, and compatible by price as compared to other printing inks. On the basis of toxicity the textile printing ink is totally free from solvent and completely environment friendly.

Market Dynamics: Textile Printing Ink

Increasing growth in the urbanization, growing demand for corporate branding and increasing trend towards the branded apparels are the factors which expected to create lucrative demand for the textile printing inks over the forecast period. On the basis of the type, reactive ink segment has expected to witness for the major demand due to increase in printing applications. Textile printing ink market is driven by end application from the consumer specific formulation such as, for commercial printing, publication and many more.

Furthermore, the growth for textile printing ink is projected to grow significantly owing to its excellent print life coupled with colour stability. Based on application, the display segment has witnessed significant growth in 2017 and is expected to continue throughout the forecast period due to growth in special effects applications. However, on the basis of application, clothing segments is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for textile printing inks market

Market Segmentation: Textile Printing Ink

Textile printing ink is segmented on the basis of printing method, product type, classification, and application

On the basis of printing methods, the textile printing ink is segmented as

Direct Printing

Discharge Printing

Resist Printing

On the basis of product type, the textile printing ink market is segmented as

Water Based

Plastisol

On the basis of classification, the textile printing ink is segmented into,

Pigment

Sublimation

Acid

Direct Disperse

Reactive

Others

On the basis of application, the textile printing ink is segmented into

Technical Textiles

Household

Clothing/Garments

Display and Others

Regional Outlook: Textile Printing Ink Market

On the basis of regional outlook, APAC followed by Western Europe are projected to gain maximum growth for textile printing ink market in between the forecast period. There are several factors which is expected to thrive the demand in APAC market such as, double digit growth in technical textile industry is key driver for the regional growth. In addition to this, penetration of key market participants to increase production capacity in the regional market such as in countries like, China, India are expected to boost the demand in near future. Growing financial prudence of ASEAN countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand Malaysia, Indonesia is expected to hold major events related to the market. This is anticipated to expand growth in APAC for textile printing ink market.

Some of the key players of the textile printing ink market are the

I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD

BASF SE

DOVER CORPORATION

DYSTAR GROUP

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION

ZHEJIANG LANYU DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

SPGPRINTS B. V.

SAWGRASS INC.

