Smart Water Systems event tomorrow in London

UK water industry: regulating for innovation and smart water – David Black, Senior Director of Water 2020, Ofwat

Combining data science and behavioural science – Paul Glass, Smart Metering Programme Manager, Anglian Water Services

Case study: maximising the benefit of smart water data through customer engagement – Andrew Tucker, Water

Efficiency & Affordability Manager, and Stephanie Baker, Progressive Metering Programme Manager, Thames Water

A vision for the evolution of water metering into a world of smart sensors – Kevin Murray, Metering Technology & Solutions Specialist, Irish Water

The delivery of complex data in an operational environment – can new technology make our life easier? – Gary Smith,

Head of Integrated Management Systems and Asset Information and Ben Evans, Data Governance Manager, Dwr Cymru Welsh Water

Reducing leakage by 15% over the next five years – the role of innovation – Bob Stear, Deputy Chief Engineer, Severn Trent Water Ltd

