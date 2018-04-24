Probiotic Drinks Market research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends, Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Probiotic drinks contain living microorganisms, which, when taken in adequate amounts, have a beneficial effect on the body. Probiotic drinks are better alternative to conventional fermented beverages owing to health benefits associated with their consumption. These drinks are widely used in improving gut health. Probiotics has now become a part of functional foods and beverages which will help to improve overall body metabolism.

Market Scenario:

The global probiotic drinks market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing health awareness among the consumers. Also, the advancement in product development coupled with the technological improvements is considered to be the significant reasons for the increasing growth of probiotic drinks market during the forecast period. Additionally, increase in wellness sector awareness has enhanced the market growth trajectory of the sector to an elevated level.

Furthermore, product promotions through various channels have added fuel to this segment. However, product intolerance is seen to possess high risk and is considered to be a major challenge to this market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 7.5% of probiotic drinks market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global probiotic drinks market: Bright Dairy & Food Co., Ltd. (China), Bio-K Plus International Inc. (Canada), Amul Industries Pvt Ltd. (India), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), DANONE, SA (Spain), Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), KeVita, Inc. (U.S.)

Key Findings

Active participation of international authorities such as Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) in R&D of probiotic products

Probiotic drinks have massive opportunity in the functional beverage industry

Intended Audience

Probiotic drinks manufacturers

Functional food & beverage industry

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesaler

E-commerce industry

Traders, importers, and exporters

Regional Analysis

The global probiotic drinks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the probiotic drinks market. Japan and China have the major consumption of fermented foods which is likely to support the market growth of probiotic drinks. Additionally, increasing awareness of the healthy food habits and increasing disposable income of the consumers in India is driving the global probiotic drinks market. Furthermore, increased demand of functional beverage such as probiotic drinks in the beverage industry is considered to be a key driver in this region.

Moreover, increasing rate of gut related diseases in European countries like Germany and France has uplifted the demand for probiotic drinks in this region which is expected to boost the growth of the probiotic drinks market during the review period.

