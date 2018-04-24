Plan Perfect Vacation With An Extended Stay At The Best Hotel In Vallejo

If you have been going through a stressful and hectic phase of life, taking a break and spending some quality time with your family or friends at an exotic location can be a smart decision. Well, several wonderful places are available out there to choose from for your much-needed break. Vallejo can be the perfect place for your vacation because it is the home to a huge amusement park which is known as Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. You can enjoy high-speed roller coaster ride here. Once you have decided to visit this city of California, it is the time to book a hotel room for your stay.

However, there are several hotels available to choose from. But if you are looking for the accommodation close to that huge amusement park, then Quality Inn will be the best choice for your needs. It is a newly renovated place that offers world-class extended stay America Vallejo CA to the tourist at the best possible rates. Many travelers choose this hotel to explore the perfect vacation because of its convenient location. When it comes to our room facility, we have king-size bedroom, queen-size bedroom, and handicap room to offer you. Every room is equipped with a number of amenities.

Aside from this, you can even enjoy free Wi-Fi, food and drinks, hot breakfast, and many other facilities. For business travelers, we have a business center, free newspaper facilities to offer. We have friendly staff as well that is dedicated to providing guests with an indelible experience with outstanding customer support services.

Whenever you get any issue during your stay at one of the leading hotels Vallejo California Six Flags, you can seek the help of our front desk agents. They are always ready to listen and help guests so that you can have a perfect vacation. To book your room in advance, you can go to our website and take advantage of our online hotel room booking facility. On our online portal, you can browse our well-developed rooms and choose the perfect one for yourself. So, don’t wait for more, book your comfortable room today!

Contact;

Six Flags Hotel

Address; 1185 Admiral Callaghan, Ln., Vallejo, CA 94591

Give Us a Call; (707) 648-1400

Website; www.sixflagshotel.com