Organic Beer Market Share, Growth, Leading Players Review, Regional Trend, Global Analysis, 2023

Market Overview:

Due to the high popularity and demand associated with organic beer consumption, the market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Organic beer Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

Changing cultural attitudes and increasing young affluent consumers have boosted up the market of organic beer since many years. Rising demand for chemical-free natural ingredients containing alcoholic drinks has encouraged the manufacturers to enter into this market. Urbanization and increasing disposable income is considered to be the major drivers of this sector. Continues indulgence in R&D has resulted in product development which has enhanced the production of better formulations in organic beer on a global level. Product promotions from microbreweries offering free organic beer tasting fests or campaigns in developing countries have gathered a huge consumer base from these countries.

High influence of western culture in the developing countries has resulted in high sales of organic beer further resulting in increased market share. Fast pace of lifestyle, and consumer’s wiliness to experiment with the alcoholic beverages is also identified to be a hidden factor behind the organic beer market share increase. However, government regulations and presence of counterfeit products are the major factors which might confine the growth of global organic beer market.

Latest Industry Updates:

Dec 2017 In order to meet the rising demand for organic beer, Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB) announced the launch of its 13 limited beers on draft at its three pubs in the Portland metro area. Majority of the beer is prepared with organic ingredients to suffice the escalating demand.

Dec 2016 Laurelwood Brewing Co. announced the launch of their special one-time release of Flanders Red Ale. The ale is one of their products in their organic beer category and is anticipated to strengthen their product portfolio.

Oct 2016 Hopworks Urban Brewery and Patagonia Provisions partnered and announced the launch of Long Root Ale which is a Northwest-Style Pale Ale made with organic ingredients and Kernza perennial grain. The strategy was followed by the company in order to support the sustainable farming practices and encourage the consumers towards the consumption of organic drinks.

Sept 2016 Stroud Brewery announced the launch of first organic canned products – Alederflower and IPA. Rising demand for organic alcoholic beverages is encouraging the manufacturers towards the launch of products with innovative packaging to create product differentiation and gain consumers attention.

Competitive Analysis:

With companies aiming to capture a significant market share in the global organic beer market, they are constantly investing hugely on the R&D sector in order to bring better products with higher shelf-life. Established players are also found to acquire microbreweries which produce craft beer to increase their consumer-base through this channel. Due to the profitability obtained from this sector, new players also seek to enter the global market and hence tend to focus more on product differentiation. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing product improvisations and new product launch.

The key players profiled in organic beer are Asher Brewing Co. (U.S.), Bison Brewing Co. (U.S.), Butte Creek Brewing Co. (U.S.), Eel River Brewing Co. (U.S.), Hopworks Urban Brewery (U.S.), Laurelwood Public House and Brewery (U.S.), and Pisgah Brewing Co. (U.S.) among many others.

Industry Segments:

The global organic beer market has been divided into type, ingredients, packaging, and region.

On The Basis Of Type: Ale, Lager, Stouts & Porters, and Others

On The Basis Of Ingredients: Malt, Yeast, Enzymes, Hops, and Others

On The Basis Of Packaging: Can, Bottle, and Draught

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis:

The global organic beer market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is anticipated to retain its dominance in the global organic beer market based on the high consumption of organic commodities in the region. APAC is fastest growing region due to changing lifestyle affecting the consumption trend, increasing disposable income and consumers high willingness to cope up with the social dynamics. The consumption of organic beer in counties like India, Mexico and China is expected to grow at an exponential rate based on the new innovations companies are bringing in.