Microarray Analysis Market 2018| Size and Share| By Technology – DNA Microarray, PCR, NGS, SAGE, Northern Blotting and Forecast to 2023

The Global Microarray Analysis Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 9.8% during the forecast period 2018-2023. A Microarray is a multiplex lab-on-a-chip. It is a 2D array on a solid substrate, usually a glass slide or silicon thin-film cell, that assays large amounts of biological material using high-throughput screening miniaturized, multiplexed and parallel processing and detection methods.

Microarrays is a powerful approach for the analysis of gene expression that can be used for various experimental purposes. Numerous types of microarray platforms are available for testing. Development of microarrays had improved results of genetic testing. The Global microarrays analysis market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer and rising need of research in pharmaceutical industries. Increasing prevalence of different chronic diseases, use of this techniques for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, development in the field of genetics and increasing healthcare expenditure; all these together have provided a push for this market’s growth. However, high cost of tests and need of high tech instruments may restrain growth of this market.

Segmentation of Microarray Analysis Market



The Global Microarray Analysis Market is segmented into technology, consumables, services, application and end users.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into DNA microarray, PCR, NGS, SAGE, northern blotting and others.

On the basis of consumables, the market is segmented into DNA chips, DNA microarrays, protein microarrays, cellular microarrays, chemical compound microarrays, antibody microarrays and others. On the basis of services, the market is divided into gene profiling, bioinformatics and others.

On the basis of applications, the market is categorized into research, drug discovery, diagnostic and others.

Regional Analysis of Microarray Analysis Market



America accounts for the largest share in the Global Microarray Analysis Market owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector and government support for research & development. Europe is the second largest market of Global microarray analysis which is followed by Asia Pacific. Presence of large cancer population and increasing need for better diagnostic treatment has driven the European market. Asia Pacific Microarray Analysis Market is majorly occupied by Japan. India and China, these are the growing market of microarray analysis. Middle East & Africa have least share in this market.

Global Microarray Analysis Market – Major Key Players

Among many layers, some of the key player in the market are:

QIAGEN (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Applied Micro Arrays (US), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Arrayit Corporation (US), BioGenex (US), General Electric Company (UK) and More

Global Microarray Analysis Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the Global Market of Microarray Analysis seems to be highly competitive and fragmented. International players who are increasingly expanding their footprint in the developing economy, making it difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, especially in terms of features such as product differentiation, product portfolios, quality, and pricing. The Market is witnessing strengthened competition which is anticipated to be more intensified further during the forecast period. The intense competition predominant in the market dictates the alliance and associations among marketers.

Every report of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

