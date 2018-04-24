Lyocell Fiber Market – Global Market Size, Share, Trend, Market Growth, Analysis And Industry Forecasts to 2026

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Global Lyocell Fiber Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the Lyocell Fiber market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2025. Increasing demand for lyocell fibers in apparel applications spurs the market growth.

Market Insights

Lyocell fiber is a form of regenerated cellulose fibers obtained by bleaching pulp of wood. U.S. Federal Trade Commission (USFTC) has further defined lyocell as a fiber made up of cellulose by precipitating it from an organic solution which does not lead to the formation of any chemical intermediates. Lyocell fiber clothing remains odor-free even after multiple wearings and are much stronger than cotton.

Lyocell being stronger than other rayon fibers has found increased prominence into non-woven products such as surgical products, home textiles and baby diapers, thus increasing the demand for Lyocell in the forecast years. Currently, Lyocell fibers are widely incorporated in casual and corporate apparels due to the fact that lyocell provides same attributes as that of cotton. The enhanced super absorbent, smooth and silky property of these fibers has further increased its demand in hygiene products such as wipes and diapers, thereby escalating the market growth.

The apparel segment application is projected to dominate the market growth. Changing fashion trends has increased the adoption of Lyocell fibers in high quality textile manufacturing. Moreover, superior properties of Lyocell as compared to cotton such as natural breathability, biodegradability and better moisture absorption property has increased its utilization in apparel clothing. Furthermore, Lyocell fibers products are marketed as natural and safe on social media leading to increased adoption among young generation, concerned for wearing “Green”. This has further turned out to be the prime factor driving demand for eco-friendly fibers such as Lyocell fibers.

Competitive Insights

Lyocell market structure is characterized by the presence of few key players which are not vertically integrated. For instance, Lenzing AG do not manufacture their own fibers, they procure lyocell fibers from suppliers for manufacturing clothes. Therefore, market is having low entry barriers and makes it easy for non-integrated players to enter resulting in high competition. Major key players present in the market include Lenzing AG, Chon Bang Company Limited, Smart Fiber AG, Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co., Ltd., China Populus Textile Ltd., Akzo Nobel, Weiqiao Textile Company Limited, Aditya Birla Group, and Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corporation.

Key Trends

Increasing demand for Lyocell fiber based home textiles.

Rising prominence of eco-friendly textiles.

Asia Pacific offers huge potential for apparel manufacturing of Lyocell fibers.

