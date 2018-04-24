Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market (2018-2024)-6Wresearch

Digitization of the National Economy and Government Efforts to Develop Healthcare Industry Would Drive the Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market – 6Wresearch

Growing investment in the industrial sector and government initiatives such as e-Government and REACH 2025 would be some of the key factors to spur the demand for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems market in Jordan. Further, expansion of digital network across the country, especially in government services would also boost the growth of UPS systems in the country.

According to 6Wresearch, Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2018-24. The demand for uninterruptible power supply systems is expected to rise in the area of critical services infrastructure such as hospitals and medical care facilities, where regular power supply is necessary for the continuous operation of equipment. Growing power demand, industrialization as well as stable economic growth of the country are certain key factors that would aid the growth of UPS systems market in Jordan.

According to Ravi Bhandari, Assistant Manager, 6Wresearch, “The demand for uninterruptible power supply systems is expected to rise due to development of healthcare and internal data server networks of educational facilities in the country. UPS in the range 1.1-20 KVA would continue their dominance in the country’s uninterruptible power supply systems market on account of upcoming projects such as Amman Civil Airport, Aqaba Sports City and Modern Aqaba Hospital.”

“Growing complexity of IT environment along with rise in small and medium business enterprises in the country would promote the installation of 20.1 – 50 KVA rated uninterruptible power supply systems during 2018-24,” Ravi further added.

According to Akash Jain, Research Analyst, 6Wresearch, “The digitization strategy REACH 2025 is expected to remain a key growth factor for the UPS systems market during the forecast period as the strategy aims to add around 3,000 new businesses and increase the revenues generated by digital economy by 28% between 2016 and 2025. This is likely to boost the GDP of the country up to 8.0% during the same time frame.”

“Establishment of more than 10,000 industrial zones and special economic zones across the country in the next few years would surge the demand for uninterruptible power supply systems in the industrial segment of the country”, Akash concluded.

Some of the major players in Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market include- Socomec, Eaton, Vertiv, Schneider Electric (APC), AEG and Riello UPS.

“Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market (2018-2024)” provides in-depth analysis with 61 figures and 32 tables covered in more than 135 pages. The report estimates and forecast the overall Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market by revenues, volume, KVA rating, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

