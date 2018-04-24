Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 8.8% during 2017-2027

Future Market Insights has analysed various facets of the handheld ultrasound scanners market from a global standpoint and has skilfully presented them in its new research publication titled “Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)”. The comprehensive handheld ultrasound scanners market research report covers various trends, opportunities, drivers and restraints influencing the growth of the global handheld ultrasound scanners market along with regional analysis, competitive scenario and forecasts. This analysis focusses on each segment and sub-segment of the global market based on which analysts have given their opinions regarding various market dynamics.

Global Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market: Forecast Insights

The global handheld ultrasound scanners market is projected to grow at a robust growth rate throughout the period of assessment. The global market is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 8.8% during 2017-2027 period to reach a market evaluation of about US$ 725 Mn by 2027 end from a value of around US$ 311 Mn in 2017. The growth path of the handheld ultrasound scanners market is steady since 2012, starting from a gradual increase to project at a robust growth rate during the assessment period.

Global Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market: Dynamics

Technological advancements in medical imaging devices, rising use of handheld ultrasound scanners among non-radiologists, advantages from international trade agreements, increased importing of imaging diagnostics systems, rising use of handheld ultrasound scanners in emergency medical services, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing medical device manufacturers, rising focus of healthcare companies on inorganic growth, innovations and developments in ultrasound scanning technology, modernization in healthcare investment, changing healthcare pattern, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and adoption of distribution and licensing agreements by various players to increase product penetration are few factors which fuel the growth of the global handheld ultrasound scanners market. However, aspects such as limited research and development in certain areas, rising consumption tax, lack of skilled professionals, non-standardized product prising and counterfeiting of medical devices pose restraints to the growth of the global handheld ultrasound scanners market.

Global Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market: Segmental Highlights

The global handheld ultrasound scanners market is segmented by end user (hospitals, diagnostic centres, ASCs and others), modality type (wired scanners and wireless scanners), display type (black and white display and colour display) and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East and Africa).

North America region to dominate the global market and projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% throughout the period of assessment. This region is estimated to show a value more than US$ 330 Mn by the end of 2027. Following North America, comes Asia Pacific excluding Japan region, which stands second with respect to market valuation during 2017-2027

By display type, the colour display segment is highly lucrative as it reflects a higher market growth to register a CAGR of 9.5% to reach an evaluation of about US$ 460 Mn by the end of 2027. It also shows high market attractiveness index of 1.3 over the forecast period

By modality type, wireless scanners segment is poised to be the fastest growing segment as it portrays a CAGR of 10.1% during the period of assessment. However, the wired scanners segment is expected to lead the global market with a high market value by the end of the forecast period

Hospitals segment by end user is the most lucrative segment for the growth of the handheld ultrasound scanners market. This segment is poised to register a high CAGR of 9.3% during 2017-2027 to reach a a high market value of US$ 280 Mn by the end of 2027

Global Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market: Competition Analysis

The global handheld ultrasound scanners market research report includes company profiles of key players involved in the daily operations of handheld ultrasound scanners. Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Fujifilm SonoSite, Inc., Clarius Mobile Health, Signostics Limited, Sonoscanner SARL, Mobisante, Inc., Terason (Teratech corp.), Shenzhen Sunway Medical Device Co., Ltd., Shenzhen WELLD Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co., Ltd., Healcerion, Co., Ltd., Meditech Equipment Co.,Ltd (Meditech Group), Sino-Hero(Shenzhen) Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Caresono Technology CO., Ltd., Sonostar Technologies Co., Ltd., DGH Technology, Inc., and Xuzhou Palmary Electronics Co., Ltd., are the key players analysed in the global handheld ultrasound scanners market research study.