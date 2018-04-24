Global Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Facts & Figures | Forecast to 2023.

Global Solar PV Mounting Systems Market is predicted to grow at more than 7% by 2023

Pune, India, April 24, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Market research future published a half cooked research report on global Solar PV Mounting Systems market. The Solar PV Mounting Systems market is expected to grow over the CAGR of more than 7 % during the period 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights

Increasing demand for on-grid and off-grid electricity from remote areas for uninterrupted and reliable supply, will drive the growth of solar PV mounting systems market share. Increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of greenhouse gas emissions on the environment and human health, is slated to encourage the usage of solar based power generation. Solar PV mounting systems find application across the utility, residential, and commercial sectors. Mounting expenditure on the green construction subject to the enforcement of zero emission legislations, will drive the solar PV mounting systems industry, across the commercial sector, over the forecast period. Solar PV mounting systems market size in the residential sector, is projected to witness a high surge, with the escalating demand for continuous power supply across the urban as well as rural regions.

Market Research Analysis

Ground mounted solar PV mounting systems segment by product is expected to dominate the market

The global solar PV mounting systems market is segmented by products as, ground mounted and rooftops. The ground mounted systems segment accounts for the largest share in solar PV mounting systems industry, and is also projected to make notable contribution in the total revenue of the market. Ease of maintenance, higher efficiency and facility for inclination & orientation, will embellish the solar PV mounting systems market. Ongoing demand for large capacity photovoltaic plants along with measures towards expansion of existing systems, will drive the industry growth. Also, escalating demand for large capacity solar cells plants, will stimulate the product demand.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global solar PV mounting systems market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global solar PV mounting systems market by its product, by technology, by end-user and by region.

By Product

Rooftop

Ground Mounted

By Technology

Fixed

Tracking

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Utility

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The key players of global solar pv mounting systems market are Schletter GmbH (Germany), Unirac (U.S), SolarWorld AG (Germany), Jinko Solar (China), K2 Systems GmbH (Germany), Quick Mount PV. (U.S), Landpower Solar Technology (China), RBI Solar (U.S), Mounting Systems, Inc. (U.S), Xiamen Grace Solar Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Versolsolar (China) and Clenergy (China).

Browse Complete Report https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/marine-fuel-optimization-market-5052

