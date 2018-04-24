Global Electricity Retailing Industry Research Report: Ken Research

Global Electricity Retailing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global Electricity Retailing market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

The electricity retailing market consists of the net consumption of electricity by end-users, segmented by industrial, transportation, commercial & public services, and residential consumption. The “other” segment includes agriculture, forestry, and the fishing industry’s net electricity consumption among others.

The volume of the market is calculated as the net volume of electricity consumed in terawatt hours (TWh), and the market value has been calculated according to average annual retail electricity prices per kilowatt hour (kWh), inclusive of applicable taxes and levies. Please note that 1 TWh is identical to 1,000 gigawatt hours (GWh), or 1 billion kilowatt hours (kWh). A kilowatt hour is defined as the expenditure of one kilowatt over one hour of time. Market shares are generally calculated on the basis of total retail sales to end-users across all segments. In some countries where data on company retail sales is limited, total sales by power companies are used as an indication of market share. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2016 annual average exchange rates.

The global electricity retailing market is expected to generate total revenues of USD2,494.3bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% between 2013 and 2017. Market consumption volume is forecast to increase with a CAGR of 3% between 2013 and 2017, to reach a total of 21,016.1 TWh in 2017. Generally, in the more mature markets, demand for electricity is waning slightly due to a push towards energy efficiency.

