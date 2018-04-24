Gem & Jewellery India International Exhibition (GJIIE) 2018 Concludes With a Dazzle in Chennai South India’s Mega B2B Gem and Jewellery Extravaganza by MJDMA and UBM India

March 25, 2018, Chennai: The 14th edition of Gem & Jewellery India International Exhibition (GJIIE) organized by Madras Jewellers Diamond Merchants Association (MJDMA) and UBM India, the nation’s leading exhibition organizer, was held at the Chennai Trade Centre from 23rd to 25th March, 2018.

The fair is recognized as an integral part of the jewellery sector by associations and the industry at large, with support from eminent associations namely, MJDMA & as well as 310 Trade Associations & Bodies. The three-day expo was South India’s largest B2B show with participation of over 325 exhibitors and 450 brands that showcased the latest trends in this gleaming domain. It includes representation by wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters, jewellery manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, diamond, gemstone, pearl suppliers and traders, precious metal and jewellery mounting traders and suppliers, and trade and governmental bodies.

The key highlights of the expo included seminars by acknowledged thought leaders in the industry on topics such as “Spotlight on Synthetics” by GIA, “Role of MSME in Jewellery Sector”, “About Diamonds” by HRD, “Advance Technology in Jewellery Manufacturing” by Gold smith Academy, to name a few. The expo also featured a ‘Hall of Fame’, an ‘Innovation gallery’ & an ‘Artisan’s Zone’ with a display of unique products, live jewellery making , miniatures and a Jewellery costume made from precious metals and gem stones. A fashion show was organized on the second day of the expo, 24th March, 2018 which saw participation of various brands. It was powered by leading brands like Swarovski, Mehta Gold & Daimond, J K Jewels & Jai Gulab Dev.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of GJIIE 2018, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, “We are glad to have put up yet another successful edition of the Gem and Jewellery India International Exhibition as we have received an overwhelming response. This expo has offered a platform for all industry players to connect, trade, and grow nationally and internationally. India has been the recognized hub of jems and jewellery and we are proud to have presented this opportunity to the industry stakeholders. It has further validated the need for such a platform and we hope to continue this trend in the coming years.”

UBM has been an integral part of the jewellery industry for nearly three decades, organizing similar renowned jewellery fairs worldwide. GJIIE is one of the four-city jewellery shows (Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi) hosted throughout the year by UBM India. Spread across five halls, the expo will feature category-wise pavilions such as Elite pavilion, Gold pavilion, Silver & Gemstone pavilion and will also have a Machinery & Allied section.

About UBM India:

UBM India is India’s leading exhibition organizer that provides the industry with platforms that bring together buyers and sellers from around the world, through a portfolio of exhibitions, content led conferences & seminars. UBM India hosts over 25 large scale exhibitions and 40 conferences across the country every year; thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. A UBM Asia Company, UBM India has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. UBM Asia is owned by UBM plc which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. UBM Asia is the leading exhibition organizer in Asia and the biggest commercial organizer in mainland China, India and Malaysia.

For further details, please visit www.ubmindia.in.

About UBM plc:

UBM plc is the largest pure-play B2B Events organiser in the world. In an increasingly digital world, the value of connecting on a meaningful, human level has never been more important. At UBM, our deep knowledge and passion for the industry sectors we serve allow us to create valuable experiences where people can succeed. At our events people build relationships, close deals and grow their businesses. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors – from fashion to pharmaceutical ingredients. These global networks, skilled, passionate people and market-leading events provide exciting opportunities for business people to achieve their ambitions.

For more information, go to www.ubm.com; for UBM corporate news, follow us on Twitter at @UBM, UBM Plc LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Roshni Mitra / Mili Lalwani

roshni.mitra@ubm.com / mili.lalwani@ubm.com

+91-22-61727000

UBM India