Delhi stands second to four cities in noise pollution levels

: The National Capital of India, Delhi, is

the second worst city in terms of high noise pollution levels,

according to a report by the WHO. Noise pollution is a growing issue

in the city, which is followed by Cairo, Mumbai, Istanbul, and Beijing

in the line-up of cities where the levels have reached triple digits.

Noise pollution is generally defined as regular exposure to elevated

sound levels that may lead to adverse effects in humans or other

living organisms. One can tolerate exposure to 80 dB for up to 8 hours

in a day; 85 dB for 4 hours; 90 dB for 2 hours; 95 dB for one hour;

100 dB for 30 minutes; 105 dB for 15 min and 110 dB for less than a

minute without adequate sound protection.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Dr K K Aggarwal, President, Heart Care

Foundation of India (HCFI), said, “Exposure to noise beyond

permissible levels is a health hazard. Long exposure to loud traffic

can lead to noise induced hearing loss in some cases. Noise shifts the

body to sympathetic mode and takes us away from conscious-based

decisions. One of the worst affected categories of people are the

traffic police. Elevated noise levels can lead to development of

tinnitus (buzzing sound in the ear). Tinnitus can further cause

various psychological problems and the person may suffer from

disturbed sleep, irregular blood pressure and sugar levels. On

International Noise Pollution Awareness Day, it is imperative to

create awareness on these aspects and take steps to curb noise,

starting at a personal level.”

As per guidelines, the permissible noise levels in residential areas

is 45 dB in night time and 55 dB in day time. Permissible noise limits

in Silence zones are 50 dB in daytime (6am to 10 pm) and 40 dB in

night time (10 pm to 6am).

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Vice President of CMAAO,

said, “On road, one should use the horn only when absolutely

necessary. Incessant honking can not only disturb traffic equilibrium

but also others’ peace of mind. The IMA-NISS is observing 25th April

as ‘No Horn Day’ all over the country, as traffic noise especially

honking, is a major component of noise pollution in the country.“

Some tips to reduce noise pollution from HCFI.

Signboards displaying ‘Silence zone’, ‘No honking’ must be placed near

schools and hospitals.

Efforts should be made to ban the use of horns with jarring sounds,

motorbikes with damaged exhaust pipes, and noisy trucks.

The use of loudspeakers in parties and discos, as well as public

announcements systems should be checked and discouraged.

Noise rules must be stringent and strictly enforced near such silence zones.

Planting trees along roads and in residential areas is a good way to

reduce noise pollution as they absorb sound.