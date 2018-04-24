Automotive Temperature Sensors Global Market Analysis From 2018 TO 2023

Automotive Temperature Sensors Market 2018: Global Forecast To 2023 research expands Automotive Temperature Sensors Market key companies with all their Products, Business Strategies, Segment Overview, Financials Analysis and Key Developments, with Global Industry Analysis by Application (Engine, Exhaust and Seats), Product Type (MEMS, IC sensors and Infrared Temperature Sensors), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), and Region To 2023.

Key Companies reviewed in report are Robert Bosch (Germany), Aptiv PLC (U.K.), Continental (Germany), Panasonic (Japan), TDK Corporation (Japan), TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland), RoHM Co. Ltd. (Japan), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), TT Electronics (U.K.), ZF TRW Automotive (U.S.) and RFMicron (U.S.).

Market Scenario:

The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive temperature sensor market are engine control unit, stringent emission norms, rising need for fuel efficiency and improved vehicle safety. The manufacturer’s preference to understand the vehicle performance and operating condition is expected to drive the growth of automotive engine temperature sensor market during the forecast period. The stringent emission norms will enable the major automotive manufacturers to adopt latest detecting technologies such as infrared temperature sensors. The temperature sensor are mounted on the exhaust pipe, air duct, e-motor and battery to measure different parameters. Stringent government emission norms such as EURO-6, BHARAT stage-VI and US tier-2 regulations have forced OEMs to employ advanced sensor technology.

Market Scope of the Report:

The automotive temperature sensor market is segmented based on applications, product type, and vehicle types. On the basis of application the market is segmented as engine, exhaust and seats. One of the major applications for temperature sensors in vehicle architecture is engine control management. The market is segmented based on product types as MEMS, IC sensor and Infrared temperature sensor. Furthermore, infrared sensors are gaining popularity in high-temperature applications. The market is segmented based on vehicle types as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The number of applications of temperature sensors in passenger vehicles is higher as compared to commercial vehicles. Thus, the automotive temperature sensor market is expected to grow at approximately 6% CAGR during the period 2017 to 2023.

The market is segmented based on regions are America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in future because of increased demand for automotive electronics in Japan and South Korea. Other potential markets for temperature sensors are the Americas due to rules and regulation imposed by the U.S. Environment Agency on manufacturers. Additionally, emerging countries such as Brazil and Russia will play a crucial role in increasing market share of the temperature sensor. On the whole, OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers are focusing on low cost and durable temperature sensor to measure high temperature. To manufacture high performance and reliable temperature sensor, the advanced technologies such as high-heat resistant materials, hybrid sensor solutions and nanotechnology will play a pivotal role.

The report for Global Automotive Temperature sensor Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Major Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.3 Research Objective

1.4 Assumptions & Limitations

1.5 Market Structure:

2 Research Application

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

3.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Customer

4.1.3 Intensity Of Competitor

4.1.4 Threat Of New Entrants

