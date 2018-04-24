Armani Exchange Quartz AX2324 Men’s Watch: A Perfectly Pleasing Piece

A classic shape, finish and proportions of the Armani Exchange Quartz AX2324 Men’s Watch puts it in the same lines with the high-end Japanese and mid-entry level Swiss varieties known for their clean styling, subdued colors and refined designs. The Armani Exchange Quartz AX2324 Men’s Watch is an easy transition from your gleaming, chunky, blue-faced diver that doesn’t go with beyond your business casuals. This one is a round-the-clock watch that you can fit in with dressy materials when business parties are called.

The Armani Exchange Quartz AX2324 Men’s Watch showcases from its collection of leather a rich (not dark) brown strap attached to a shining stainless steel case. The appeal is quite mechanical overall, making for an excellent addition to every outfit. It can be ideally called a futuristic rendition of dress/formal category that shoots its charisma even higher!

The softened navy blue dial of the Armani Exchange Quartz AX2324 Men’s Watch is built upon the timeless trend of minimalism and this one is a cut above the rest! The shining hands and hour markers are readily visible on the dial but not the crown on the case. The fun is – it is a smooth crown with no knurls or grooves about it. Just a single notch (not always visible) to get a firm grip! Whether you like it or not, it surely is unique. Makes the clean blue face on this handsome watch make a visual pop!

The simple design and the classic style with futuristic twists give the Armani Exchange Quartz AX2324 Men’s Watch its smart sophistication. Its strong looks are softened with the curved edges without compromising on its sturdiness. The shining silver finish of both the case and the bezel makes the dial come out prominent in a simplistic, stylish display of trendy, austere decorations. Among added functionalities, it shows the date and safe for usual water exposure any high quality daily fashion wear comes across in a highly urban environment. That’s from the kitchen to the pool and everything in between.

The Armani Exchange Quartz AX2324 Men’s Watch is an ideal choice when you want to add a touch of sleek glamour to casuals and corporate clothing alike. A gorgeously handsome expression of timeless style, the Armani Exchange Mens Watches makes for a tasteful, fashionable dressing item of a good value. It’s mostly quality materials in sumptuous quantities that bring the comfortably weighty feel; quartz movements weigh less.

It’s your first step towards more expensive, luxury aspirations.

Bottom line: High-end yet affordable Italian fashion is synonymous to Armani; A|X just takes it a few flights higher without changing the price tag drastically. The Armani Exchange Dress Quartz Men’s Watch is an upper-tier, corporate-luxury from the range and goes very well with the power dressing options of the modern, corporate setups.