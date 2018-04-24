Acloudear at the United VARs Annual Meeting ‘Together we are stronger’

Every year the SAP headquarters in Walldorf, Germany hosts the United VARs Annual Meeting, which will take place this year in April with over 100 representative members participating throughout the three days, including Acloudear,the only SAP Partner in Greater China.

Acloudear was the earlist SAP Partner engaged in cloud ERP solutions, as the first to join in United VARs alliance, perfected the United VARs‘ global strategic layout, filled the SAP cloud business solutions globalisation gap in Greater China. Acloudear has been providing consulting, implementation and after-sales service for the international business layout and expansion of global customers. Its global delivery capability and local service experience is highly recognized by customers and United VARs.

Who is United VARs?

United VARs is the leading alliance of SAP solution providers for the mid-market. It consists of 40 market-leading VARs operating in over 80 countries. 10,000 certified SAP consultants serve over 8,000 customers worldwide. (To guarantee the very best services to SAP customers, potential United VARs member companies must ensure, through research and consultation with SAP, that they are among the very best in their regions.)

Since United VARs is a highly recognized network of 40 different solution providers and one of only nine global Platinum Resellers of SAP, SAP management professionals are also joining United VARs, and are ready to answer their questions and share insightful news about SAP’s outlook and plans for 2018 and 2019. In particular, this year the company is proud to welcome Rodolpho Cardenuto, head of SAP President General Business and Rinse Tamsma, Global COO and Head of Upper GB Sales at SAP.

On the one hand, this incredible event is not just about key-note speech ,knowledge sharing and acquisition ,it is also a wonderful opportunity to review what the company has accomplished in the past year and to welcome the new member companies and partners that have successfully joined the alliance in 2017. These companies will also present new business opportunities in their respective home countries that can also be taken advantage of by the other members.

On the other hand, this is the perfect time to build future plans and make strategic decisions as to how members can benefit even more from this global alliance, such as opportunities for global implementations to increased cross-selling.

Together we are stronger!

United VARs members can make full use of more than 120 SAP industry solutions and 250 industry value-added plug-in packages provided by many members, as well as all products provided by SAP.

United VARs focuses on cooperation between members, providing global implementations, optimization and cross-border offshore outsourcing services.

