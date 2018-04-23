Rajnaitik Kranti Party launched at delhi ,to uproot major problems prevailing in Indian political system

At a time when every major existing political party is failing to serve the voters and disappointing them, Rajnaitik Kranti Party is all set to emerge as a new political alternative in the country. Bharat Swabhiman Swadesh Trust and Rajiv Dixit Political Research Centre have made all the arrangements for party’s launch.

The official launch was made during the Press Conference at the Press Club of India, New Delhi. The newly floated outfit has announced that will participate in the General Elections in 2019 across nine states i.e. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Rajasthan. A total of 221 candidates will be fielded by the party in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Process for registration is done:

The party has decided to clean the dirt in country’s politics. The chief coordinator and national convener of Rajnaitik Kranti Party, Manmohan Mishra, informed that they have already applied at the Election Commission for the registration of the party.

The party has been floated on the ideologies of the eminent Swadeshi thinker and social activist late Shri Rajiv Dixit.

Patriots from various social organisations who are committed to doing something for the country are eager to join the outfit and are lending their support.

Candidates to be selected after interviews:

Party’s national president Ashit Pathak informed that Rajnaitik Kranti Party will choose candidates for 2019 General Elections after conducting interviews. The selected candidates will then be polished by Rajiv Dixit Political Research Centre. The candidates will also be asked to sign a 22-point certificate of the declaration to guide them how they are going work in the Parliament.

The candidates, after getting elected to the Parliament will have to work on the party’s ideologies mentioned in the certificate of declaration and they will have to tender their resignation if found violating party’s code.