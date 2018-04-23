OnTrack Learning Offers Discount on Summer ACT/SAT Test Prep

On Track Learning preps students to take one of the most important tests they will take in high school. They can get a head start and save money by booking a summer package now.

Students who register for an ACT/SAT summer package before May 15 will save 15 percent off the cost of the package. Along with the discount, their reward will be preparation for a test that could help them get into the college of their choice.

On Track Learning’s mission is to provide outstanding academic results for all of its clients. Most students report an increase of between 3-5 points in their ACT scores or an average improvement of 150 points over a previous SAT test after completing an On Track package.

ACT/SAT tutoring includes highly personalized, tailored one-to-one instruction. Students receive a comprehensive assessment with diagnostic tests to find their strengths and weaknesses. On Track’s platforms are built by the creators of the SAT and ACT and its practice problems come from official testing material.

Proctored exams help students practice under realistic testing conditions so that they know what to expect.

Students who choose On Track Learning ACT/SAT prep receive an expert instructor’s undivided attention. The program moves at a pace and difficulty level equal to the student’s testing abilities.

Company founder and owner Dan Harrington launched On Track Learning in 2005. He saw a need to further reach out and educate students on a more personalized level while teaching.

His reputation as a teacher and business professional spread, leading him to open an office and tutoring center in Alamo. The tutoring service continues to offer that quality by recruiting educators who are both technically proficient and socially refined. On Track Learning matches each student with the tutor that best fits his or her needs.

For more information, visit its website at http://www.ontracklearning.net or call 925-368-5552.

CONTACT:

Dan Harrington

Company: On Track Learning

Address: 3150 Danville Blvd. Suite D, Alamo, CA 94507

Phone: 925.368.5552

Email: dan@ontracklearning.com

Website: http://www.ontarcklearning.net