New Research Report on Floor Cleaning and Mopping Machines Market, 2017 – 2027

Floor cleaning machines are automatic or semi-automatic machines that are designed and programmed to clean floors, rugs and carpets with different methods, such as suction, scrubbing and others. Commercial and residential buildings and individual households are the potential customers globally for the floor cleaning and mopping machines market. Depending on the floor type, the floor cleaning and mopping market offers different types of machines, which can be classified into two types, namely professional moping and cleaning equipment and consumer moping and cleaning equipment.

Floor Cleaning and Mopping Machines Market: Dynamics

With development and upgrades in technology, automatic and semi-automatic floor cleaning and moping machines have gained steady traction as compared to manual floor cleaning machines. Floor cleaning and mopping machines have a sizeable application across many industries, such as chemical, food and beverage, healthcare, commercial and residential buildings and others.

Commercial and residential buildings, entertainment malls and the food and beverage sector contribute the most to the global floor cleaning and mopping machines market. To mitigate infections and germs in the healthcare industry, there is a constant need to keep the floors clean and disinfected, which in turn is giving impetus to the floor cleaning and mopping machines market. Also, strict government rules and regulations to ensure top notch cleanliness in industries drive the floor cleaning and mopping machines market.

Automatic cleaning and mopping machines have low noise levels, are ergonomic and easy to use and conserve water; hence, there is a huge demand, especially in the healthcare sector and in commercial buildings. Also, as cleaning is a repetitive task, automatic cleaning and mopping machines reduce the labor required and thus decrease the manual labor cost. Therefore, these factors will boost the overall market growth of floor cleaning and mopping machines.

However, there are also many factors that are restrain the growth of the floor cleaning and mopping machines market. For instance, floor cleaning and mopping machines are expensive with high maintenance and repairing costs and a number of upgrades and extra spare parts add extra costs, which makes these machines economically less feasible. Also, the floor becomes slippery and could cause accidents, if over buffed.

Floor Cleaning and Mopping Machines Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end user industry, the floor cleaning and mopping machines market can be segmented into:

Healthcare

Automotive

Household

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Commercial

Others (E.g. Manufacturing, Retail, etc.)

On the basis of product type, the floor cleaning and mopping machines market can be segmented into:

Scrubbers

Walk Behind Scrubbers

Ride-on Scrubbers

Cordless Electric Brooms

Robocleaner

Vacuum Cleaners

Steam Cleaner

Hard Floor Cleaner

Others (E.g. High Pressure Cleaners, Floor polishers, etc.)

On the basis of method, the floor cleaning and mopping machines market can be segmented into:

Scrubbing

Buffing

Mopping

Spray Cleaning

Burnishing

Others (E.g. Scarifying and Steaming)

Floor Cleaning and Mopping Machines Market: Regional Overview

North America dominates the cleaning and mopping machines market, owing to the growing number of institutional and office buildings, skyscrapers and underground structures. During the forecast period, the APEJ region is expected to occupy a greater market, especially China, India and other South East Asian countries, owing to the growth in economic capabilities and huge investments by governments and private sectors in expanding residential and commercial buildings. The Mid-East and Africa region is expected to register a steady growth rate, due to the growing residential and non-residential construction markets, which can be further attributed to the increase in disposable income and improving economy conditions in the region.

Floor Cleaning and Mopping Machines Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of market participants identified in the floor cleaning and mopping machines market are:

Bortex Industries

Denis Rawlins

Hako Group

Tennant Company

Wiese

Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG

Clemas & Co.

Eureka S.p.A. Unipersonale

Nilfisk Group

Tornado Industries

