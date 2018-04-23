Microbial Products Market Likely Boost the Industry Revenue and Demand till 2023

Microbial products are produced by microbes such as a bacteria, yeast, or fungus. Medicinal microbiology include production of enzymes, antibiotics, nutrients such as amino acids, vitamins, and organic acids, chemotherapeutic agents, vaccines etc. Some of the applications of microbial products are manufacturing of solvents and reagents such as ethanol, lactic acid, butanol etc. Synthesis of amino acids such as are L-Methionine, L-Lysine, L-Tryptophan, L-Glutamic acid etc. are another use of industrial microbiology for production of microbial products.

Microbial Products Market is expected to reach $ 250.3 billion by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 8.7 % during 2017-2023.

According to a recent study published by the Market Research Future analysts, the global microbial products market is growing at a moderate rate. The market for microbial products is driven mainly due to growing prevalence of diseases, rising demand for healthcare nutrients such as vitamins, rising rates of cancers, rising demand for diagnostics microbial products, rise of lifestyles industry recommending many of these products etc.

Global Microbial Products Market Report: Key Players

The key players in the market of Microbial products vary on the basis of industries. Following companies belong to different industry and are directly connected with the microbial product:

Valent BioSciences Corp., LAM International, BioOrganics Inc, Mycorrhizal Applications Inc, METabolic EXplorer S.A., Procter & Gamble Co., Lesaffre et Compagnie, Novo Nordisk A/S, Amyris Inc., Gevo, REG Life Sciences LLC, Desert Sweet Biofuels, Natural Environmental, Systems LLC, Bioremediation Inc., BIO-SYSTEMS International, Sapporo Breweries Ltd.

Global Microbial Products Market – Regional Analysis

In 2016, North America and Europe were holding more than half market share of global microbial products market. Increasing funding for R&D is major driving force for the market growth. The funding for microbiology research in US is one of the highest as compared to other countries.

European market is second highest revenue generator after North America. Microbiology products have huge and increasing demand not only in developed countries but also in developing countries like India & China. The presence of unmet medical needs and the growing industrial demand are the strongest driver for the growth in these markets. Thus, there is larger potential to grow in the developing regions due to less competition. The growing number of biotech firms and the growing demand for high quality solvents to satisfy the industrial base will drive the future market.

The Middle East and Africa microbial products market is growing gradually with the development in the research. Moreover, developing healthcare infrastructure in some of the countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, South Africa have helped the growth of the overall healthcare segment also including the microbial products. Currently Middle East & Africa region contributes least in the global microbial products market.

Global Microbial Products Market – Segments:

The global microbial products market is segmented on the basis of types, source, applications and end users. Based on types, the market has been segmented as enzymes, polysaccharides, nutrients (amino acids, nucleotides, vitamins, and organic acids, others), chemotherapeutic agents, antibiotics, vaccines, others. Based on the source, the market has been segmented as bacterial, viral, fungi and others. Based on the applications, the market has been segmented as pharmaceutical, diagnostic, biotechnology and others. Based on the end users, the market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries, hospitals & clinics, diagnostic labs, research & academics and others.

