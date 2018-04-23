Madhukant Acharya launches his debut novel ‘Friends and Five Seasons’

The city witnessed a fanfare book launch event wherein Madhukant Acharya launched his books Friends and Five Seasons Volume I (Rupen’s Early Years) & Volume II (Publishing hero Rupen) in association with Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company at Title Waves, Bandra. The event was graced by Mr. Shyam Shroff, Hon’ble Consul of Republic of Fiji, Sonia Shenoy, noted News Anchor and Deputy Editor of CNBC TV18 along with other eminent personalities, literature enthusiasts, friends, and family.

The story of Friends and Five Seasons is set in 1921 which talks about the friendship of three friends – Rupen, Dinkar, and Ajit who have just graduated from an English medium school. They are still in awe of their outstanding teachers Charles Benedict, Colonel Irwin Manley, Julie Thomas, Gyan Shastri, Suman Sahay and others. Post finishing the school they join college and decide to take part in the Indian Independence movement. Their lives change after that decision. The gripping narration of the story takes the readers through their exciting journeys which are filled with many thrilling episodes and experiences . The first part of the book (Volume I) predominately talks about the ’Early Years of Rupen’ while the second part (Volume II) is about the unbelievable journey of Rupen as he becomes the publishing hero.

The story spreads on a wide canvas of cross cultures, countries and surges through twenty five years of pre-independence and extends into exciting times of further twenty years post independence in India and overseas. There is an interesting interview in the book with John F. Kennedy President of the United States in the Oval Office at the White House.

Madhukant Acharya, the author of the book, said, ”I am delighted and thankful to everyone for being here today. We all have friends with whom we have literally grown up. They have been with us through our thick and thin, they have seen us in our best and worst situations. I am sure these books will make the readers nostalgic and take them down the memory lane. I hope the readers enjoy both the volumes equally. And also, I take this opportunity to convey my gratitude to Notion Press, my family members, friends and relatives for their constant love and support.”

Chief guests of the event Shyam Shroff and Sonia Shenoy applauded the author for his work. Speaking at the launch, Mr. Shyam Shroff, Hon’ble Consul Republic of Fiji said, “I congratulate Madhukant Acharya on his big day. I have gone through the books and really loved reading them. I am sure readers will thoroughly enjoy both the books.‘

Sonia Shenoy, News Anchor and Deputy Editor of CNBC TV18, “I am elated to be a part of this event. It is nice to see that so many people have gathered to cheer the spirit of Madhukant who has penned down a brilliant series. This book will surely make us nostalgic and bring back many memories. I wish him all the very best for his new journey.”

The event was concluded on a happy note as guests were seen appreciating the books and congratulating the author. Friends and Five Seasons (Volume I & II) are currently available on Notion Press bookstore, Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce stores.

About the Author: Madhukant Acharya was educated in some of the best schools and colleges in India and was adjudged the best student in his class. Soon after he joined the corporate world, he worked with renowned multinational companies and rose from a management trainee to the company’s board position in a short span of twenty years and was awarded ‘Marketing Man of the Year’ from the President of India. He has widely travelled in India and abroad and continues to be an avid reader. The author leads an active social life with friends and family and is a popular member of premier clubs. His interests involve being a fitness enthusiast and doing social and charitable work in rural areas. Many of his friends call him ‘people happy’.

Settled in Mumbai for nearly forty years with wife Kalpana, his children pursue careers in the US and Mumbai being doctors, engineers and MBAs. The idea of writing a novel motivated him some years ago after his professional retirement when he rescheduled his priorities and lifestyle to devote the required time to creating his debut novel Friends and Five Seasons in two volumes Rupen’s Early Years and Publishing hero Rupen.