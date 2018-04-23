India Beer Market Industry Analysis (2018-2024)-6Wresearch

India Beer Market (2018-2024) Market Forecast By Types (Strong Beer and Mild Beer), By Sales Channels (On Trade Channels and Off Trade Channels), By Packaging (Bottled Beer, Canned Beer and Draught Beer), By Demographics (Age Group and Gender), By Regions (Northern, Eastern, Western and Southern) and Competitive Landscape

India beer market is witnessing significant growth on account of surging consumer preference for beer over other alcoholic drinks in past few years. Increasing personal disposable income, urbanization along with growing acceptance of social drinking are further complementing the growth of beer market in the country. Moreover, per capita beer consumption in India is extremely low as compared to other Asian countries such as China, which is the largest beer market across the world. Low beer consumption is posing huge opportunities for domestic and international beer players to come up with different product variants fulfilling the consumer demand.

According to 6Wresearch, India Beer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 7.6% during 2018-24. Strong beer segment bagged highest revenue share in 2017. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance over the coming years owing to preference of Indian consumers for high alcohol content. Also, mild beer segment is estimated to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period, attributed to health-conscious consumers and moderate drinkers who opt for lower alcohol content within large volume.

Off-trade channels including wine & beer shops, hypermarkets, and supermarkets have contributed majority of the revenue share in 2017 towards the overall beer market in India. The segment is projected to further rule the market owing to continuously increasing retail formats in the country and availability of beer products at reasonable prices via off-trade channels. Moreover, on-trade channels are anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising income level coupled with acceptance of craft beer across the country.

The report thoroughly covers India beer market by type, sales channel, packaging, demographics, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Markets Covered:

The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:

• By Types:

o Strong Beer

o Mild Beer

• By Sales Channels:

o Off Trade Channels

o On Trade Channels

• By Packaging:

o Bottled Beer

o Canned Beer

o Draught Beer

• By Demographics:

o Age Group

o Gender

• By Regions:

o Northern

o Eastern

o Western

o Southern

Table Of Contents (TOC)

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3 Global Beer Market Overview

3.1 Global Beer Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

3.2 Global Beer Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017)

4 India Beer Market Overview

4.1 India Beer Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

4.2 India Beer Market Volume (2014-2024F)

4.3 India Beer Industry Life Cycle

4.4 India Beer Market Opportunistic Matrix

4.5 India Beer Market Value Chain Analysis

4.6 India Beer Market Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.7 India Beer Market Revenue Share, By Types (2017 & 2024F)

4.8 India Beer Market Revenue Share, By Sales Channels (2017 & 2024F)

4.9 India Beer Market Revenue Share, By Packaging (2017 & 2024F)

4.10 India Beer Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)

5 India Craft Beer Market Overview

5.1 Overview and Analysis

5.2 India Craft Beer Market Volume (2014-2024F)

5.3 State-wise Government Rules & Regulations and Taxation – Overview

5.4 Craft Beer Market Trends

6 India Beer Market Dynamics

6.1 Impact Analysis

6.2 Market Drivers

6.3 Market Restraints

6.4 Market Opportunity

7 India Beer Market Trends

7.1 Growing Acceptance of Craft Beer

7.2 Online Liquor Store

7.3 Expanding Product Range

8 India Beer Market Overview, By Types

8.1 India Beer Market Revenues, By Strong Beer (2014-2024F)

8.2 India Beer Market Revenues, By Mild Beer (2014-2024F)

9 India Beer Market Overview, By Sales Channels

9.1 India Beer Market Revenues, By Off-Trade Channel (2014-2024F)

9.2 India Beer Market Revenues, By On-Trade Channel (2014-2024F)

10 India Beer Market Overview, By Packaging

10.1 India Beer Market Revenues, By Bottled Beer (2014-2024F)

10.2 India Beer Market Revenues, By Canned Beer (2014-2024F)

10.3 India Beer Market Revenues, By Draught Beer (2014-2024F)

11 India Beer Market Overview, By Regions

11.1 India Beer Market Revenues, By Northern Region (2014-2024F)

11.2 India Beer Market Revenues, By Southern Region (2014-2024F)

11.3 India Beer Market Revenues, By Western Region (2014-2024F)

11.4 India Beer Market Revenues, By Eastern Region (2014-2024F)

12 India Beer Market Overview, By Demographics

13 India Beer Market – Ecosystem Analysis

14 India Beer Market Competitive Landscape

14.1 India Beer Market, By Players’ Revenue Share (2017)

14.2 India Beer Market, By Operating Parameters

14.3 India Beer Market, By Beer Types

15 Company Profiles

15.1 United Breweries Limited

15.2 Carlsberg India Private Limited

15.3 Mohan Meakin Limited

15.4 AB InBev Private Limited

15.5 Molson Coors India Private Limited

16 Key Strategic Notes

17 Disclaimer

List of Figures

1 Global Beer Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

2 Global Beer Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017)

3 India Beer Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

4 India Liquor Market Revenue Shares-split, 2017

5 Ranks of Major Brands in India Beer Market (2017)

6 India Beer Market Volume, 2014-2024F (in Billion Liters)

7 India Beer Market Revenue Share, By Types (2017)

8 India Beer Market Revenue Share, By Types (2024F)

9 India Beer Market Revenue Share, By Sales Channels (2017)

10 India Beer Market Revenue Share, By Sales Channels (2024)

11 India Beer Market Revenue Share, By Packaging (2017)

12 India Beer Market Revenue Share, By Packaging (2024)

13 India Beer Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)

14 India Craft Beer Market Volume, 2014-2024F (in Billion Liters)

15 Demand for Malt By End Users

16 India Middle Class Household Income Share in National Consumer Income (2017)

17 Diabetes & Heart Disease Cases in India (In Million)

18 India Beer Market Revenues, By Strong Beer, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

19 India Beer Market Revenues, By Mild Beer, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

20 India Beer Market Revenues, By Off-Trade Channels, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

21 Comparison of Institutional and Retail Pricing

22 India Beer Market Revenues, By On-Trade Channels, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

23 India Beer Market Revenues, By Bottled Beer, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

24 India Beer Market Revenues, By Canned Beer, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

25 India Beer Market Revenues, By Draught Beer, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

26 India Beer Market Revenues, By Northern Region, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

27 Northern Region Population Distribution in India (In Million)

28 India Beer Market Revenues, By Southern Region, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

29 Southern Region Population Distribution, India (Million)

30 India Beer Market Revenues, By Western Region, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

31 Western Region Population Distribution, India (Million)

32 India Beer Market Revenues, By Eastern Region, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

33 Eastern Region Male Population Distribution, India (Million)

34 India Beer Market Revenue Share, By Age Group (2017)

35 India Beer Market Revenue Share, By Age Group (2024F)

36 India Beer Market Revenue Share, By Gender (2017)

37 India Beer Market Revenue Share, By Gender (2024F)

38 Craft Beer Market Revenue Share, By Styles (2017)

39 India Beer Market Revenue Share, By Players (2017)

List of Tables

1 Per Capita Beer Consumption in Liters (2016)

2 Key States (Highest Alcohol Revenues) with Approximate Number of Liquor Shops

3 Projected Population Increase Across Different States

4 Projected Population Increase Across Different States (Western Region)

5 Beer Styles by ABV

6 India Beer Market Revenues, By Players (2017)

