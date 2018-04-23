Global Protein Engineering Market Financial Overview, SWOT Analysis, Key Development and Forecasts Till 2021

The Protein Engineering Market is growing on rapid basis. Protein Engineering is the designing and construction of new proteins by modifying amino acid sequences to produce enzymes & desired properties or the synthesis of protein with particular structure. It is an important technology that increases our basic understanding of how enzymes function and have evolved, and it is the key method of improving enzyme properties for applications in pharmaceuticals, green chemistry and biofuels.

The objectives of Protein Engineering is to create an enzyme which is superior in its properties to produce high value chemicals in large quantities, and to produce biological compounds which includes synthetic peptide, storage protein and synthetic drugs which will be superior to normal one.

Protein Engineering Market Segmentation:

The growth factors includes increased preference of protein drugs over non-protein drugs, reduction of time and cost for drug discovery, and high growth rate of lifestyle diseases. The protein engineering market segmented into types, method, applications and its end-users.

Protein engineering market by types includes: Instrument, Reagents and Services & Software. Protein engineering market by methods includes: Rational protein design and directed evolution. Protein engineering market by applications includes: Food and detergent industries, environment applications, medical applications, biopolymer production, and Nano biotechnology. Protein engineering market by End users includes: Academic research institutes, pharmaceuticals and bio-technology companies and contract engineering organizations.

Protein Engineering Market Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis consists of North America, Europe, and Asian market. The Protein engineering market is been growing with an approximate rate of 50% worldwide.

North America

The market segments of North America include tissue engineering, cell culture, protein engineering, biomaterials and micro-reactor.North America is leading in Protein engineering market followed by Europe and Asia because of the rising prevalence of lifestyle associated diseases and increasing adoption of protein based drugs in the region. Governments of the U.S., Canada, and Brazil have been highly supportive of advancements in protein engineering, creating a favorable regulatory environment for companies in the North American market.

Asia

Asian Countries such as India, china, Japan are showing good growth in this market in upcoming years. The growth factors for the protein engineering market in these countries are the large pool of patients, increasing health care awareness, increasing health care expenditure, rising government initiatives, and rising funding for drug discovery in the region.

Protein Engineering Market Major Players:

The major players in this market are: Agilent Technologies (U.S.), AB-Sciex (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corp. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Perkin Elmer (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Corp. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), and Waters Corp. (U.S).



