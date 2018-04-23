Eugene Realty Group Expands Service Area

Eugene Realty Group is pleased to announce the expansion of their service area from north of Eugene all the way to Salem, Oregon. In addition to expanding the service area, they have also joined the Willamette Valley MLS database for assisting clients in the new region.

Located at 45 Division Avenue, Suite G, Eugene, OR 97404, Eugene Realty Group is proud to be the leading real estate agency for Lane County, OR. They also cover parts of Douglas County, OR including Roseburg and Yoncalla. Areas included in the expansion are Albany, Corvallis, Salem, Dallas, and other surrounding cities.

Eugene Realty Group assists both buyers and sellers for smooth real estate transactions. When using the real estate services offered through Eugene Realty Group, clients can expect the best service, with a business they can trust. The agency has received an astonishing amount of rave reviews from former clients who been extremely pleased with every part of the home buying/selling process.

Eugene Realty Group is locally owned and operated by principal broker Shannon Doyle.

As a smaller agency, their agents can deliver unsurpassed client attention and fantastic communication. Shannon Doyle has said, “Our business strategy is to work hard, keep in constant communication with both clients and other parties in every transaction, be honest and clear in those communications, be efficient with all paperwork and necessary steps in every transaction, have fun along the way, and meet every promise we make with a smile.”

Eugene Realty Group’s website has an updated list of all cities served and useful features. By visiting the site, you can also get an instant home valuation report for free, an excellent feature for those considering putting their home on the market.

For more information about Eugene Realty Group visit their website at http://www.eugenerealtygroup.com/ . For additional questions or if you would like to work with Eugene Realty Group for buying or selling a home in Lane, Linn, Marion, Polk, Benton or Douglas County, OR, they are available by phone at (541) 461-9999.

