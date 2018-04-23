Chitosan Gauzes & Granules Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2025

Chitosan is a polymer of saccharides composed of D glucosamine molecules. Chitosan is not abundantly available in nature; however, its precursor form i.e. Chitin is widely found in invertebrates such as shell fish, shrimps, and a few insects. It is also found in certain species of mushrooms, algae, and yeast. Chitosan is a de-acetylation product of chitin. Chitosan is found to be highly biocompatible, which has led to its wide usage in the medical field. Chitosan is also found to have anti-microbial properties, due to which it is used in agriculture as bio-pesticide and for seed processing. A major application of chitosan in the medical field is its use as an anti-bleeding agent. It has been used in case of trauma and surgeries to quickly stop the bleeding and maintain hemostasis. Chitosan gauzes and granules help in hemostasis by plasma absorption, erythrocyte coagulation, and platelet adhesion and activation. Its anti-microbial properties boost its use as a hemostatic agent in the form of gauze or granule.

Chitosan gauzes and granules are widely used in trauma cases such as war wounds and accidents in order to stop the bleeding. According to an article published in the European Journal of Medicines in 2015, around 50% of traumatic and combat deaths are caused by massive bleeding. Increasing demand for safety is likely to drive the market for chitosan gauzes & granules during the forecast period. Moreover, chitosan gauzes and granules are also employed to achieve hemostasis during surgical incisions and post-surgical wound management. Increasing number of surgeries across the globe is projected to fuel the chitosan gauzes & granules market from 2017 to 2025. Innovative product designs in terms of packaging and application form are estimated to increase the consumption of chitosan gauzes and granules. However, availability of alternative materials such as fibrin sealants, platelet gel, cyanoacrylate, and recently developed Vitigel is anticipated to restrain the market in the next few years.

The global chitosan gauzes & granules market can be segmented based on product, indication, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the global market can be divided into gauzes and granules. The granules segment can be sub-divided into pre-filled applicators and pouches. The pre-filled applicators sub-segment is likely to witness high growth during the forecast period, owing to ease of use and storage offered by these applicators. The gauzes segment is likely to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period. Based on indication, the global gauzes & granules market can be segmented into trauma, surgery & dental, soft tissue biopsy, and others. The trauma segment is likely to hold a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to preference for chitosan gauzes and granules in first-aid treatment. Based on distribution channel, the global chitosan gauzes & granules market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The others segment which include institutional sales is projected to account for a major share of the global chitosan gauzes & granules market between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, the global chitosan gauzes & granules market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to constitute a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to high consumption of chitosan gauzes and granules for combat and trauma injuries. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market, while the market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing health care expenditure in the region.

Major players operating in the global chitosan gauzes & granules market are Celox, Axio Biosolutions Private Limited, Tricol Biomedical, Abbott Laboratories, Scion BioMedical, Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc., gel-e, Inc., BenQ Materials Corporation, and SAM Medical.

