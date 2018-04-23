Cattle Feed Market Analysis: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Market Overview:

Cattle feed encompasses of various type of forages such as grass, legumes, silage which is mainly used as dairy cattle feed along with soy, grain and other elements which upsurges energy density of diet. Cattle feed is edible and rich source of nutrients for growing, adult, milk producing and pregnant cattle.

The global cattle feed market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing demand of milk products in developing nations, as cattle feed always aids to enhance the optimum level of milk production. Increasing demand of dairy product in Asia pacific region is anticipated to stimulate the global cattle feed market. Milk products are used widely in the various beverages and bakery products which in turn positively intensifies the sales of cattle feed. Due to the increasing awareness of the organic livestock farming, the sales of cattle feed will intensify in the near future. Also, the increasing demand for high protein food products, is anticipated to fuel the sales of cattle feed during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

The key players profiled in the cattle feed market are Archer Daniels Midland Company.(U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Charoen Pokphand Group (Thailand), Land O’lakes Inc. (U.S.)

Key Findings:

North America dominates the Cattle Feed market followed by Europe

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the Cattle Feed market. India and China has shown huge potentials for Cattle Feed market share during reviewed period of 2017-2023. Also, ASEAN countries also show the potential opportunity among the cattle feed manufacturers.

Segments:

Cattle feed market has been segmented on the basis of feed ingredients which comprises of Corn, soybean meal, wheat, oilseeds and others. Corn is accounting maximum market proportion during the forecast period. Cattle Feed market has been segmented on the basis of application which comprises of Dairy, Beef, Calf, swine and others. Among the application dairy is holding highest market proportion during the review period. Cattle Feed market has been segmented on the basis of additive which comprises of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, feed antibiotics, feed acidifiers, feed enzymes, antioxidants and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global Cattle Feed market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, North America is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2022. This is attributed by the presence of key players in the North America region. Also, the technological advancement of the products and also the awareness of the new product development is also propelling the sales of cattle feed. Europe region is estimated to account healthy market proportion during the review period of 2017-2022. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a higher pace as compare to the other region. Especially China and India offer a lucrative opportunity in the Asia Pacific region for the Cattle Feed manufacturers.