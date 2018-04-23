Cannacanine is the best company to offer CBD oil for dogs

Toronto, Canada – 20th of April – Cannacanine is the leading company in the market for cannabis products for pets. With customer favourite products like CBD Oil Dog and CBD Treats made with love and care for the best pets ever, the company has cemented its place as the sole leader in providing cannabis products for dogs. They source only the best products and collaborate with trustworthy partners when it comes to getting great products for their online shop. Their expertise and love for dogs makes them the ideal retailer of such products and will definitely make the Canadian dogs happier than they already are.

Up to 70% of a dog’s anatomy is similar to ours. Like humans, dogs have the endocannabinoid system embedded within their nervous system. The endocannabinoid system is a network of cellular activators and receptors that regulate hundreds of physiological processes like mood, inflammation, pain, sleep, stress and more! Cannabidiol (CBD), activates certain nerve receptors to trigger a positive response. Dogs benefit from the same therapeutic effects that CBD provides for humans. CBD lasts longer in dogs than humans! CBD activates vanilloid, adenosine, and serotonin receptors. By activating TRPV-1 receptors, CBD regulates pain perception, inflammation and temperature. Through regulating adenosine receptors, CBD helps boost dopamine levels which produce anxiolytic and antidepressant effects. CBD also blocks GPR55 signalling which decreases cell reproduction. CBD does not have any reported side effects. Their CBD is extracted using a CO2 extraction process from certified USDA organic non-GMO hemp which brings out all of the essential oils.

In conclusion it is needless to say that this company will not only source the best products for your dog, but will help you in your quest to make the life of your happy pet much longer than it normally should be. These products will help alleviate the effects of time on your dog’s organism and will make your dog feel young and loved because you are showing him attention and care. Moreover, what makes this company so attractive is the fact that CannaCanine’s products are available in most of the canine friendly locations in Toronto like Barkside Bistro, Endless Tails, The Hungry Pooch and The Hungry Pooch Lakeshore, The Biter, DogsAge, Hound & Co, Planet Dog, A Village tail, Global Pet Foods, The Bone House, Paws Evolution and many more! This makes picking up their products extremely easy and pleasing, not only for you, but also for your dog.

Email: info@cannacanine.ca

Website: https://www.cannacanine.ca/contact/