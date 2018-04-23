Buy High-Quality Dining Room and Rustic Bedroom Furniture Sets

One big mistake that people make while buying furniture is keeping their focus entirely on price. It is important to realize that buying quality furniture is an investment that will last for decades. Quality furniture provides you with many benefits including robustness, value for money, comfort, easy care, indoor air-friendly, resistant to flame, will stay in shape for times to come, ages pretty well, a custom-made furniture is one-of-a-kind, and it also increases your self-esteem.

Cowhide Western Furniture located in Dallas, Texas, offers the best quality furniture that is certain to last for decades to come. Our goal is to provide you with unique custom western furniture that will fill up your living space. We create your furniture as per your liking and that is why it is you who chooses the design and the leather type. We feature premium quality European leather and cowhides. The European leather or cowhides are combined with hardwood and a unique high-quality suspension system is installed to create a product that is astounding and awe-inspiring.

Every piece of custom western furniture that we create is covered by a limited lifetime warranty. Any manufacturer defects on the hardwood frame or the suspension system are covered free of cost.

The frames of the furniture are built using high-quality premium solid wood. After reinforcing all wooden pieces, the wooden frames are glued with industry standard glue that makes it certain that the frame stays solid for years to come. The cavities that you witness in the wooden frames are covered up with chipboard material. Even if the cavities are in the places that you cannot see or sit on, we fill them up to ensure longer durability.

Seating is the major part of any seating furniture. Any defects in this will never be appreciated by our customers. Designing a seating that is durable and comfortable is our first priority. In order to keep the furniture secure and long-lasting, we do not use spring suspension systems. Spring suspension systems are known to cause damage to the quality of seating over time. Instead, we use what we call high suspension webbing system that ensures the quality and durability of the furniture. Coupling this type of suspension system with a solid wood frame ensures that your furniture will last longer for the time to come.

