Dubai, UAE: Smart, networked and tech-driven homes are rapidly making the transition from the realms of fantasy to reality, as increased consumer awareness, favourable legislation and falling installation costs drive an increase in demand for smart homes right across the world.

Middle East countries, especially the GCC, figure among the quickly growing regions that are opting for smart homes and systems, which is reflected in the surge in demand from prospective exhibitors in the Smart Home and Building Automation section of Intersec 2018. More than 50 exhibitors have thrown their hats in the ring for the 2018 edition.

According to analysts TechSci Research, the Middle East smart home s market is set to surge ahead at a rousing 28.3% CAGR over the next five years, rising from US$536.29 million in 2017 to US$1.86 billion in 2022. Among the most popular applications in the region included smart lighting systems, high-tech access control and security systems as well as HVAC and entertainment control systems.

The UAE, with a 38.13% share, leads the Middle East as a market for smart building technology, with forward-looking government initiatives such as Dubai Smart Government showcasing the power of smart technology driven applications and creating awareness of the myriad benefits of smart automation in enriching lifestyles.

The Smart Home Automation industry includes systems that control lighting, Appliances, HVAC, Curtains and Multimedia. Consumers in the region have not only begun to realise the benefits in terms of comfort, security and luxury, but also in terms of energy saving and increasing property value.

The Smart Home and Building Automation segment at Intersec 2018 will include exhibitors showcasing products and services across the various sectors including: Home Automation; Security; Home Entertainment; Ambience and Energy Management.

Additionally, the exhibition will feature the Smart Home Pavilion, which will display special design and focus on companies that provide Devices and Software Technology for the Smart Home industry.

“As demand for automation and smart buildings grow in the Middle East fuelled by a drive towards smart building technology and automation on the parts of the authorities, the dedicated section at Intersec will enable trade visitors and prospective buyers direct access to some of the leading international suppliers of this technology right here in Dubai,” said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Intersec organisers, Messe Frankfurt Middle East.

Leading international exhibitors have lined up a series of products and services to be launched into the regional market, leveraging the vast intra-regional imprint of Intersec to impact a wider audience.

Leading the way is Italian company Ksenia Security, which will launch Lares 4.0, an IP-based integrated smart system where users can control through a single source the entire home eco-system, including access control, CCTV, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), along with other IoT-connected devices, such as entertainment systems.

Raffaele Di Crosta, CEO of Ksenia Security, said Lares 4.0 can be controlled at home with a mobile user interface or remotely via a dedicated mobile App: “It’s possible to receive, even by e-mail, not only main alarm signals but also important information about the system status, while by means of the integrated web-server, users can remotely manage the system using smartphones or tablets,” he said.

“Lares 4.0 represents by far the most advanced and reliable solution in the digital revolution for both security and home and building automation. It can control lights, climate, irrigation, doors and windows, or any type of IoT-connected appliance, on top of all the security aspects such as video surveillance, intrusion detection, or access control.

“We’re fully aware of the huge potential in the Middle East Smart Home and Building Automation market, and totally confident in our new IoT Solutions to meet and exceed expectations,” added Di Crosta.

“Our platforms are already fully integrated with the most important Home Automation Systems and via cooperation with our local partners, we’ve recently developed some interesting projects in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, Qatar and Bahrain.”

AVS Electronics, another Italian company, will debut its new range of Raptor wireless home automation control panels at Intersec 2018, where it will demonstrate its KNX/MODBUS interface for seamless operation.

CEO Fabio Baro said: “The latest trend in the smart home market is towards integration within systems. The more a solution can be integrated with other applications in today’s smart home environment, the more successful that solution will likely become.”

Elsewhere, Spanish manufacturer Fermax, a specialist in home and commercial communications and security, will launch its new DUOX 3.0 full digital technology, and two non-polarised wires system. The company will also showcase new IP solutions for building communications and security.

Elena Ravello, Brand Manager of Fermax said: “Intersec is an opportunity to launch new products, explain personally the technical specifications and the benefits of our products as well as demonstrate their operation. We take the advantage of this big event to meet our partners and customers, and of course find new clients from all the Middle East, North Africa and Asia regions.”

Others showcasing new products at Intersec 2018’s Smart Home & Building Automation section include Nuesmart with its smart battery lock and CP Plus with its range of home automation solutions including video door phones, Central Monitoring Systems, intercom solutions, integrated security systems and VOIP-based services.

Held from 21-23 January 2018 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Intersec 2018 will occupy 60,000 sqm across 13 halls, with the show’s other six sections covering Commercial Security, Fire & Rescue, Perimeter & Physical Security, Information & Cyber Security, Safety & Health, and Homeland Security & Policing.

New developments include a Drones Pavilion and an indoor Drone Zone, while returning features include the Safety Design in Buildings Pavilion in the Fire & Rescue section, as well as an Outdoor Demonstration Zone of the latest fire rescue applications in action.

A comprehensive three-day conference programme will be spearheaded by Dubai’s Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) Forum, while other topics will cover cyber security, drones, artificial intelligence, commercial security, and fire protection.

Intersec 2018 is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and supported by the Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, the Dubai Police Academy, SIRA, and the Dubai Municipality. More information is available at: www.intersecexpo.com.