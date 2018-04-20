Webonise Lab designs apps for gamers and farmers alike

The life of a farmer is the most uncertain of all. You never know when disaster will strike. It can be in the form of pests, bad weather, or just falling prices due to excessive supply and negligible demand. There is a need to bring an end to this suffering on the part of the farming community. This is where technology steps in. Webonise Lab has built a special app for the farmer that is capable of addressing all these uncertainties.

The union of farming and technology is not new at all for farmers. One of the prime examples of this magnificent union is the life-story of Aniket Awati. Aniket belongs to a family of farmers and electrical engineers from a small town, Sangli in Maharashtra. A farmer at heart, Aniket was more into engineering and computers. Gaming was one of his favourite interests. This love for gaming sparked an interest for designing solutions to games like Sudoku, etc. After completing his graduation, Aniket joined Webonise Lab in Pune, a start-up enterprise. This stint at the company gave him a lot of exposure to various aspects of designing apps for various purposes.

After resigning from Webonise, Aniket and his friends started their own start-up enterprise for developing mobile apps on the Android platform. Aniket and his friends realized that native Indians find it difficult to converse in English as they are more comfortable with their mother tongues. Hence, this group decided to launch their apps in regional languages like Marathi. This could benefit a larger section of people and increase the popularity of their mobile apps.

On the topic of developing mobile apps in the local language, we wish to bring to the notice of all that Webonise has designed the special farmer app in such a way that people can use it in their local languages. It has been tested in Assam by the Assam Farmer Producer Co-operative Society Ltd (AFPCSL). This app gives the latest information about pesticides, availability of seeds, the current prices for foodgrains in the market, and the latest weather conditions. This is what the farmer needs to safeguard his crop.

AFPCSL has ensured to empower the farmers financially by arranging for easy loans ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 500,000. This enables the farmer to concentrate on the activities that he does the best, farming. By entering into tie-ups with local agricultural marketing companies, AFPCSL has ensured the farmers get good value for their crops. Thus, Webonise has become popular among the farming community. This is visible in the various positive Webonise Lab Reviews.