UBM India’s Children, Baby Maternity Expo 2018 readies itself to match high industry expectations The 6th edition of a uniquely positioned Business Expo

Mumbai, 16th April, 2018: UBM India is set to host the 6th edition of the uniquely positioned Children, Baby and Maternity Expo India 2018 (CBME India) from 26th –28th April, 2018 at Hall 3the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. The largest children and maternity product business expo in India, the CBME India will offer unrivalled business opportunity for local and global manufacturers and sellers of baby products to connect, network and conduct business with a choice of distributors, Importers, dealers influencers and merchandise heads from modern retail businesses, online retailers, aggregators, service providers, business investors, and franchisee seekers. These professionals cater to baby, child wear, children shoe stores, maternity wear shops; toy shops, supermarkets, hypermarkets, department stores, pre-schools, nursing homes, individual buyers, service companies, designers, associations and Consulates.

The three-day exhibition will bring together Indian and global suppliers, manufacturers of child, baby and maternity products and services, all under one umbrella. The expo is poised to feature over 150 national and international exhibitors from 12 exhibiting countries and regions. These industry players will present 450+ brands to showcase and launch an exhaustive spectrum of baby care products, toys, baby food, organic clothing, nutraceuticals, ergonomic furniture, licensing brands, stationery, gifts, infant safety technology, brain development tools among a rich array of other quality, technologically advanced and aesthetically pleasing international products. This year, the trade fair will see enthusiastic participation from countries such as China, Canada, Korea; Singapore; Russia; Saudi Arabia; UK, USA, Vietnam, and Thailand. Most significantly, the event is well-supported by key associations such as Licensing Industry Merchandisers Association (LIMA), Indian Importers Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IICCI) and All India Association (AIAI).

Some of the key exhibitors will include The Himalaya Drug Company, Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd, Artsana India Pvt. Ltd, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., Azafran Innovacion Ltd., Mandot Impex, Royal Industries (Thailand) Public Company Limited, First Care India Pvt. Ltd., Nectar Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., M/s. A Star Marketing Pvt Ltd., Dream Theater, Resper International (India) Pvt. Ltd, Sunheri Marketing Pvt Ltd, Galaxy Incorporation, Superbrandz Medical Innovations Pvt Ltd., Softsens Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd. and Me N Moms Pvt. Ltd.

Over the course of the 3 days, CBME 2018 will comprise a number of salient features including power – packed knowledge sessions, seminars, discussion of new trends and various international pavilions to surge into the rapidly expanding and diverse retail sector in India. A special Licensing Pavilion by LIMA is bound to attract visitors along with the presence of a number of licensing industry experts including Mr. Nitin Karla – Director AI Licensing India Pvt Ltd., Mr. Permendra Singh – Head – Consumer Products Mattel Toys (India) Pvt Ltd. among others, who will be present to discuss “Leveraging Licensing to Grow your Market” . The session will cover top trends in licensing in the kids category, how brand owners and manufacturers can benefit from adding licensing to their portfolio supported by the growth in Indian retail and its impact on licensing, and upcoming opportunities in new licensing genres.

The special ‘Fashion N Kids Conclave’ session will discuss the following topics;

• Revolution in Kids wear & Market trends

• Role of fibre type in kids wear

• Challenges in Sourcing/Manufacturing/Marketing or Branding for kids wear

• Organic clothing- Future for Kids wear Market

• User friendliness in Digital Networking in Retail segment

• Advanced Finishes for kids wear

• Future of Kids wear in India in line with Global trends

Speaking on the announcement of CBME 2018, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, “We are happy to announce the 6th edition of CBME, an expo that is specially customized to India’s needs as a burgeoning and young population. The CBME is an ideal place to explore market trends and learn the consumers’ shifting needs. Over the years it has played a crucial role in the market by creating awareness, and demand for novel products that truly make parenting easy and a joy.”

He added, “In its quest to deliver unique and innovative value propositions to exhibitors and visitors alike, this year, CBME India will witness a special pavilion on licensing. The lucrative licensing and merchandising industry has been growing because of the easy accessibility of international entertainment to Indian consumers and a corresponding increase in the fan base among them, seen for instance, in case of global music bands or cartoon characters. We hope this will foster the growth and expansion of licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the Indian business community.”

While the child care sector in India is still at a nascent stage, it is one with immense potential due to an ever growing population. The sector is poised to develop significantly at a CAGR of around 17 percent in terms of revenue. In terms of products, although highly fragmented, it is increasingly getting dominated by organised players due to the ethical nature of infant and child care, which includes sub-categories such as nutrition, well-being, intellectual stimulation, tender skin and hair care.

Exhibitor Quotes:

Jiggy George, Head; Licensing Industry Merchandisers Association (LIMA):

“It is exciting times for Licensing in India with the industry at a tipping point. The growth in scale and scope of licensing in the last few years is a sign of its growing significance. Small and Medium Enterprises, specially in the kids category, have a lot of opportunity to leverage licensing and we at LIMA India are excited to see their greater participation. Coupled with the growth of the economy, retail and E-commerce, licensing as a industry is definitely on a roll.”

Premanath Jayakumar, Director; Resper International India (Pvt) Ltd

“The Indian market for Child Birth & Maternity products has become more organized, with increasing literacy rates in households. Also, childbirth in educated and affluent households has led to the growing demand for maternity fashion, pre-natal health products, new born consumables, baby shower products etc. At CBME India this year, we are looking forward to meeting new brands and their innovations that cater to the specifics of the Indian consumer demographics — this would result in business for us. We will be participating for the first time at CBME India, where we will be introducing the all new ‘i-Size’, which meets the tough European regulation standards for making car seats safer. India still has a staggering high rate of child deaths per year involved in road accidents and this technology will definitely help in making the roads safer for children.”

Kunal Popat, Founder; R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd.

“The market for Child, Baby and Maternity is growing very fast with an overall CAGR of 20%. The growth of e-Commerce has also helped in reaching out to millions of customers, especially in II and III tier towns where there is an inherent hesitation in shopping at Child and Baby Shops. We have high expectations from CBME India, as it is the only unique show for children, baby and maternity products in the country, and expect a large number of Retailers and Distributors to attend the Expo. This is a sector which will see a number of innovations due to growth, and hence we shall be looking forward to a number of interesting, innovative products. We will also be showcasing some of our latest innovations which we are very keen to present to the Indian consumer.”

Pradyumn & Krishna, Founders; Buddsbuddy

“CBME is very important for us as we got huge recognition in the Babycare market with last year’s Expo. It’s a must-showup platform for every aspiring International Babycare and Maternity brand. It gives us unli mited opportunities to connect with our country’s best distributors, vendors, and customers as well. We are very hopeful for our participation at the 2018 Expo and are looking forward to getting even better responses.”

Rajesh Vohra, Chief Executive Officer, Artsana India, Chicco

“Chicco is happy to be associated with Children Baby Maternity Expo (CBME) right from its inception in India. We at Chicco, being a leading multi-specialist baby care brand, have utilised this platform to showcase our wide range of products in Nursing, Cosmetics and baby travel to our esteemed customers and channel partners, pan-India. CBME is playing an important role of developing the baby care category in India and Chicco is proudly associated with this initiative.”