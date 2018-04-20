Tru-Form Plastics and InterTrade Join Forces for Advanced Capabilities

The combined company serves medical; aerospace and defense; architectural lighting; automotive; and consumer and OEM and other markets with highest quality thin- and thick-gauge thermoformed parts and assembled components.

WESTMINSTER, Calif., – Two industry leaders, Tru-Form Plastics and InterTrade Industries, have joined forces to offer the highest quality thin- and thick-gauge thermoformed products to a wide variety of industries. The newly combined company is called Tru-Form Plastics, an InterTrade Industries Company.

With more than a century of combined experience, Tru-Form Plastics, an InterTrade Industries Company, is excited to now have the capacity to deliver a host of added benefits to current and prospective customers, including:

• Additional customer service and sales team to respond to customer needs

• An expanded engineering group to take ideas from concept to completion

• 14 additional machines proving faster production and speed to market

• Increased manufacturing capacity with more crew members to improve production capabilities and quality

• Assembly of plastic and metal parts into components

• Greater in-house tooling, painting and silk screening capabilities and expertise

• Stronger experienced hands-on management team to oversee projects from concept to delivery

“This is such an exciting opportunity for both companies’ leadership, employees and customers,” said Tru-Form Plastics President and COO Jim Goode. “With our combined capabilities, staff and equipment, we are well-positioned to exceed clients’ expectations for everything from engineering and design to full-scale production to meet their needs in today’s dynamic environment.”

The newly formed company will continue to operate at two locations in Southern California until this summer, when Tru-Form Plastics will relocate to InterTrade Industries’ newer and larger 75,000 square foot headquarters.

About Tru-Form Plastics − Tru-Form Plastics, an InterTrade Industries Company, is a world-class, full-service custom thermoformer with more than 100 years of combined experience. Located in Southern California, Tru-Form’s offerings include design, rapid prototypes, production, assembly and distribution. The company is well-positioned to meet a variety of needs. The company serves a wide variety of industries including: medical; aerospace and defense; architectural lighting; automotive; consumer; and OEM.

To learn more, visit www.InterTradeIndustries.com, call 714.894.5566 or email Info ( @ ) InterTradeIndustries dot com dot