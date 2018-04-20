Tidal Energy Market carries Potential Growth in Forecast Year 2018 -2023

Global Tidal Energy Market Information by Foundation Type, Capacity, Depth of installation – and region- Forecast To 2023

Pune, India, April 20 2018, /MRFR Press Release/- The global market for global tidal energy market is expected to grow at ~7.02% CAGR.

Tidal power is obtained due to alternating sea levels. It is the most reliable source of renewable energy since tidal currents are 100% predictable.The kinetic energy generated from the natural rise and fall of tides is harnessed and converted into electricity. The constant change in tidal movements that occur twice a day from the moon’s gravitational force make it reliable. A very reliable estimation of the total output from a tidal energy project can easily be made. Many recent technological developments and improvements, both in design and turbine technology indicate that the total availability of tidal power is much higher than previously assumed. Dynamic tidal power, tidal lagoons, new axial turbines, and cross flow turbines, are a few such improvements.

Regional Analysis

The global market can be segmented by geography into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Europe is the global leader in the development of ocean energy technologies, hosting most of the global developers (52% of tidal stream and 60% of wave energy developers). South Korea is expected to lead with the tidal barrage technology and is expected to add more capacity.

The renewable industry in North America is quite developed. According to the World Energy Agency, the driving forces to contribute in the North America market are the location, incentives, and government policies.Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

The key players of global tidal energy market includes Atlantis Resources Ltd., Envirotek Pte Ltd (Singapore ), Naval Energies (franc), Tidal Energy Ltd. (TEL) (U.K), Sabella , Green Power Solutions (India), Tidal Bridge B.V.( Netherlands), SBS Intl Ltd (U.K.).

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global Tidal Energy market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

