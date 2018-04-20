Processed Pork Market By Product Type

Processed Pork Market size was around USD XX billion in 2016. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach USD XX billion by 2021.

Processed Pork Meat market comprises processed meat of Swine or Pig. Because of the advantages like convenience, year round availability and enhanced shelf-life, processed meat is preferred over fresh meat by fast food restaurants, foodservice industry and fast casual diners. The meat is either seasoned or smoked or treated with certain chemicals to change it into processed form that enhances the pork’s taste. Doing this makes the pork less vulnerable to micro-organisms.

The primary drivers of this market are rising disposable income of households, technological advancements in Pork processing and production, and increasing restaurant industry (specifically fast-food and fast-casual dining).

Few restraining factors are rising obesity concerns and stringent government regulations on meat processing and animal raising. Furthermore in Middle-East countries, pork is a traditional taboo and is strictly prohibited to consume pork products.

The global Processed Pork Meat market is categorized by application such as bacon, ham, sausage, pork chops, and others. Categorization is also done by product type as Fresh Processed, Raw-Fermented, Pre-Cooked, Raw-Cooked, Dried, Cured and Others. Frozen food market is projected to grow and would buttress the growth of processed pork market in various regions of the world.

On the basis of geography, market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Presently, North America is the largest market worldwide. Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR.

Some of the key players in Processed Pork Meat Market are JBS SA, Pilgrims Pride Corp., Tyson Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., Smithfield Foods, Inc., Sysco Corp., Hormel Foods Corp.,Sanderson farms among others.

