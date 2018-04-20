Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment Drugs Market Forecast And opportunities Trends, Size, Drivers 2018 – 2026 – Credence Research

According to the latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Treatment Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025” the global myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) treatment drugs market, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is group of blood and bone marrow disorders. It is form of cancer involving production of abnormal and immature blood cells. The global myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) treatment drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug classes such as hypomethylating agents, immunomodulatory drugs, growth factors and others. Currently, the demand for hypomethylating agent is the highest in market as these are preferably used as targeted therapy in low and high risk MDS patients due to its efficacy.

Only 3 drugs are presently approved by the US-FDA for the treatment of MDS are Azacitidine, Decitabine, Lenalidomide. Since 2006, no drug has been approved in the United States exclusive for the treatment of MDS. Therefore, expected launch of ideal pipeline drugs such as JNJ-63935937, MLN-4924, NSC 39069 and rigosertib would assist in significant market growth during forecast period.

In the year 2016, North America leads the global MDS treatment drugs market as a result of increase in number of patients suffering with MDS, early adoption of novel medications, high investments in R&D and greater spending in the healthcare systems. However, Asia Pacific reflects significant market opportunities due to developing healthcare infrastructure, rapidly improving economic conditions, and welcoming regulatory environment for new drugs.

Market Competition Assessment:

In the recent years only three drugs (Azacitidine, Decitabine and Lenalidomide) are approved by the FDA for treatment of MDS. However, due to the strong presence of pipeline molecules MDS treatment drugs market experience a shift. Some players such as Celator Pharmaceuticals (Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.), Bayer AG, Celgene Corporation, Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Janssen Biotech, Inc., MedImmune, LLC (AstraZeneca), Millennium Pharmaceuticals (Takeda Pharmaceutical), Novartis AG, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Taiho Pharmaceutical (Otsuka Holdings) enjoy prominence in the global MDS treatment drugs market.

Key Market Movements:

Key factors such as strong presence of ideal pipeline molecules, higher number of unmet needs and growing incidence of MDS are key factors would assist the growth of MDS treatment drugs market over the forecast period.

Expected approval to three major pipeline drugs within the forecast period

