Member of the Faculty Senate – Abdelhak Bensaoula

Abdelhak later went on to become a member of the Faculty Senate and the Research and Scholarship Committee of the University of Houston. Abdelhak also headed the Nitride Materials and Devices Laboratory, Physics in University of Houston. During this time, Abdelhak also represented the Research Faculty on the NSM graduate committee. Impressed with his contributions in the research field, Abdelhak was offered with a job of Research Professor the department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston. Abdelhak was then offered with a job as the North American Editor of Journal of Smart Materials and Coating Technologies. Abdelhak is also a linguist who has a grip on several languages. Abdelhak is fluent in both English and French. Abdelhak has a working knowledge of Arabic too. Abdelhak has actively participated in several projects including Pilot Plant Design & Implementation of a Microalgae Based Line for Pharmaceutical and Food Supplement Products, Development of Materials for THz Applications, Solar Powered High Efficiency Water Management Systems, Low Cost Solar Powered Products with IHARE, Deep Sea Pipeline Monitoring Platform and Technology Transfer and Entrepreneurial Training (Algeria). Apart from providing training to undergraduates and graduates, Abdelhak has also supervised and funded several Postdoctoral Fellows.

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a ideal person. He did Ph.D in University of Houston, U.S.A with stream of Physics in 1990. He did a Masters of Science in Process Control and Monitoring at, University of Houston, U.S.A in 1980. He did Diplome Etude Superieure in Physics, at University of Oran, Algeria in 1977. For more details follow our website http://www.abdelhakbensaoula.com/