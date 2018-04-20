Lebanon Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market (2018-2024)-6Wresearch

Rising IT Spending and Increasing Emphasis on Protection of Critical Equipment would be the Key Drivers for the Growth of Lebanon Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market – 6Wresearch

Increasing FDI inflow in IT industry and technological advancements would surge the demand for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems in the country. Lebanon is emerging as an ICT hub in the Middle Eastern region and the Lebanese government is looking to upgrade the existing information technology infrastructure in the country. This investment by the government is expected to be beneficial for the UPS systems market in Lebanon during 2018-24.

According to 6Wresearch, Lebanon Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-24. Lack of ability of the National Electricity Generating Company, EDL to provide the required amount of electricity is creating demand-supply gap, leading to growing number of power outages in the country. Additionally, the pressure to provide adequate electricity has further increased on the EDL due to large number of Syrian refugees residing in the country.

According to Ravi Bhandari, Assistant Manager, 6Wresearch, “The commercial segment, which includes retail, hospitality, healthcare, commercial offices and transportation infrastructure is expected to continue its dominance in the UPS systems market on account of upcoming projects such as Le Mall, Hilton Beirut and Oaks hotel. Development of educational facilities along with rising investment in healthcare industry of the country would surge the demand for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems during the forecast period.”

“Modular and Green uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems are expected to remain in trend in Lebanon during the forecast period due to the advantages these offer over their conventional counterparts,” Ravi further added.

According to Akash Jain, Research Analyst, 6Wresearch, “Medium rated UPS systems captured majority of the revenue share in the country on account of their widespread application across the commercial and industrial segments. Critical services such as hospitals and medical centers are in need of constant power to run their devices smoothly and efficiently. Further, development of industrial zones and SEZs such as in Mtein and Qaa would further boost the demand for UPS systems in the industrial segment.”

“The need for UPS systems is expected to become obsolete in residential sector as consumers are shifting towards laptops and smartphones and there is rarely a need for constant supply of power in the residential segment otherwise”, Akash concluded.

Some of the key players in Lebanon market include- Socomec, Eaton, Vertiv, Schneider Electric (APC), AEG and Riello UPS.

